Male Giants Fan Tries To Steal Kyren Williams Touchdown Ball From Rams RB’s Mother

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves locked in a tight battle with the New York Giants. The Giants, eliminated from playoff contention, are playing hard in an attempt to spoil the Rams’ bid for the postseason. Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams scored a massive fourth-quarter touchdown.

And, that’s when the real drama unfolded. Williams scored from 28 yards out to give the Rams a 26-19 victory over the Giants. It was the third score for Williams on the day (congratulations to Kyren Williams fantasy football owners who probably just won their league’s championship).

His first two scores came in the first and third quarters, respectively. Both times, the Rams entered the north endzone at MetLife Field.

Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On the third score, however, Williams and the Rams scored in the south endzone. That’s exactly where Kyren Williams’ mother, Taryn, was sitting.

Williams has said in the past that he always knows where his mom is sitting. Thus, when he scored, he knew exactly where the ball was going.

Except, a man donning a Saquon Barkley New York Giants jersey tried desperately to rip the ball out of her hands while Kyren Williams waved him away.

Ultimately, Taryn got ahold of the football, showing exactly where her son got his ball-security skills. Williams, by the way, has just two lost fumbles on nearly 300 career NFL touches.

This isn’t the first time Williams found his mom in the crowd after a score this season. He did so in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football against the Saints.

Kyren Williams leaps in and flips the ball to mom ❤️ #RamsHouse#NOvsLAR on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Nz8Z54zYm0 pic.twitter.com/K3nWYPpahv — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2023

You love to see Kyren Williams seek out his mother after NFL touchdowns.

You really love to see it.