Male Field Hockey Player Severely Injures High School Female Player: ‘Listen To The Screams’

A male high school field hockey player severely injured a female athlete during a recent game in Massachusetts, prompting outcry from women’s sports advocates.

Video of the incident was posted to social media, showing, from a distance, one player launching a shot that hit the female player in the face. Teammates and other players can be seen reacting to the shot, which reportedly knocked out several of the female player’s teeth. The female victim can be heard screaming in train after getting hit.

The ICONS X account, representing an organization dedicated to protecting women’s sports, posted the video and tagged NCAA President and former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, asking him to “listen to the screams.”

Turn up the volume and listen to the screams NCAA President, @CharlieBakerMA

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District superintendent Bill Runey issued a statement acknowledging that a Swampscott High School female player was seriously injured on Thursday during the game against Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

“Last night, a female field hockey player for the Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School girls’ field hockey team sustained significant facial and dental injuries when she was struck in the face by a shot in the third quarter versus Swampscott in an MIAA state playoff contest,” Runey said in the statement.

He also explained that the girl lost two teeth as a result of a shot by a male athlete.

“The shot was taken by a male member of the Swampscott girls field hockey team. This injury required hospitalization,” he continued. “The player, her family, teammates, and coaches remain in my prayers.”

Swampscott field hockey player #2 is a male.



It's reported he knocked out the teeth of a Dighton-Rehoboth female player tonight.



He could have killed her.

The incident once again raises concerns over the safety of males competing against females. Though the male athlete was not identified as transgender, women’s sports advocates have warned about increasing numbers of biological males potentially leading to injuries or lost opportunities.

Physical Advantages Add To Dangers Of Male Athletes Competing Against Women

Polling has consistently shown that the overwhelming majority of Americans don’t want males competing against females in competitive sports.

READ: AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY DON’T WANT MALES COMPETING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NEW POLL

This incident is just the latest example of injuries suffered by female athletes as a result of males playing in women’s sports. In 2022, a female volleyball player was injured by a spike to the face.

The district superintendent also revealed in his statement that Massachusetts law requires schools to allow male athletes to play against females.

“While I understand that the MIAA has guidelines in place for co-ed participation under section 43 of their handbook, this incident dramatically magnifies the concerns of many about player safety,” he said.

“…seeing the horror in the eyes of our players and coaches upon greeting their bus last night is evidence to me that there has to be a renewed approach by the MIAA to protect the safety of our athletes,” Runey continued.

The MIAA has previously dismissed concerns about player safety, choosing instead to prioritize appeasing male athletes.

Despite the inarguable fact that males have a significant physiological advantage over females, transgender activists have denied such advantages exist, or downplayed concerns. It’s unclear whether this athlete was transgender, but as long as males compete against females, these types of incidents will continue. Severe injuries will be ignored or excused, while calls to limit sports based on biological sex are described as “literal violence.”

Radical gender activists and progressive administrators have no interest in listening to the screams, unless they come from the right people.