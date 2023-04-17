Male Chess Player Dresses Up To Play In Women’s Section For Big Cash Prize, Gets Busted

Videos by OutKick

While life is full of twists, one no one saw coming is that the world of competitive chess is full of controversy and drama. The latest comes out of Kenya and it involves a man disguising himself as a woman to make a run in a big money tournament.

Stanley Omondi is the newest addition to the bizarro world that is competitive chess. He decided to dress in a full niqab during the Kenya Open Chess Championship, and he very nearly pulled off the stunt.

Omondi won a few matches, but people became suspicious after he beat Gloria Jumba and Ampaira Shakira, two highly-touted players. Jumba is a former national champion while Shakira is the best player in all of Uganda.

According to Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala, it was Omondi’s swift wins over the two players that tipped everyone off.

“We didn’t have any suspicion at first, because wearing a hijab is normal,” Wanjala said. “But along the way, we noticed he won against very strong players… and it will be unlikely to have a new person who has never played a tournament [being very strong].”

Stanley Omondi, disguised himself & cheated through Chess Kenya open as a woman where he was poised to win Sh500K. Omondi, kept his identity a secret by wearing a niqab and using the name Millicent Awuor. pic.twitter.com/QAWTJ59jLs — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) April 13, 2023

Omondi’s choice of shoes didn’t help things, either. Apparently, he didn’t have any feminine shoes to put on, so his “more masculine” shoes were noticed by tournament organizers as well.

He registered under the name Millicent Awour and later admitted to his transgression via a letter saying he had “financial needs.”

The champion of the tournament was set to win Sh500k, which is just over $3,700.