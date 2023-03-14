Major Loss: Hurricanes Star Andrei Svechnikov Is Out For The Season

Videos by OutKick

This is the news Carolina Hurricanes fans did not want to hear: Andrei Svechnikov’s season is over.

The team announced that their star center must undergo season-ending knee surgery. The 22-year-old sustained the injury during the Hurricanes‘ 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Svechnikov played in the third period after injuring his right knee in the second, but there were concerns that he had suffered a torn ACL. That turned out to be the case.

“After further consultation with global experts in this field, it has been determined that the best course of action for Andrei’s future is to have this surgery, and to have it done by our team orthopedist, Dr. Marty Isbell,” Canes GM Don Waddell said in a statement. “We’re confident that Andrei will make a full recovery.”

The Hurricanes’ playoff hopes are a bit dimmer after news that Andrei Svechnikov is done for the year. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Losing Svechnikov Is A Big Problem For The Cup Contending Canes

Svechnikov is an electrifying player who has scored more than his fair share of highlight-reel goals. He’s also one of Carolina’s most potent offensive weapons, currently tied with Sebastian Aho in points with 55, behind Martin Necas’ 60.

This is a massive blow to the Hurricanes who were — and in fairness, still are — in the Stanley Cup conversation.

They’ve got some decent depth at some positions, just not at right wing where Svechnikov plays. Svechnikov has double the point total of the next-highest-scoring right winger for the Canes, with Stefan Noesen next with 27 points. Not bad, but not Svechnikov numbers.

The Hurricanes have already suffered one major loss in Max Pacioretty who played just 5 games for the Hurricanes before tearing his Achilles tendon.

Carolina is a great, well-coached team, but they’re going to need all hands on deck if they’re going to run through the Eastern Conference gauntlet come playoffs. The Canes are tied with the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The injury to Svechnikov could affect that outcome too, and hand the Cane’s a more difficult first-round matchup.

The Bruins have pretty much locked up a date with the second wild-card team. While the Hurricanes would prefer to face the Penguins or Islanders than the Rangers in the first round.

