Major College Hoops 2023 Conference Tournament Betting Odds

March Madness officially begins this week with the conference tournaments followed by NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday. Sportsbooks are taking bets for most of the important conference tourneys.
I say “important” because three of the top-10 teams in the most recent AP Top-25 men’s college basketball poll are from non-Power 5 conferences. Also, several smaller conferences began tourneys already.
As of Sunday evening, the Big Ten’s tournament standings are in flux and hasn’t released a bracket. Check back this week for conference tourney previews and game-to-game handicaps.
2023 ACC Conference Tournament Odds
The top-four seeds in the ACC — Miami Hurricanes, Virginia Cavaliers, Clemson Tigers, and Duke Blue Devils — earned coveted double byes.
Miami clinched the 1-seed in the ACC tourney by beating the Pittsburgh Panthers 78-76 Saturday to win the 2022-23 ACC regular season championship.
According to KenPom.com, the ACC has the 7th-best adjusted net efficiency among all college basketball conferences.
2023 Pac-12 Tourney Odds
The UCLA Bruins cruised to a Pac-12 regular-season title thanks to an 18-2 conference record. Last year’s regular-season and Pac-12 tourney winner —the Arizona Wildcats — are the 2-seed in the Pac-12 tourney. The Pac-12 ranks 5th in KenPom.com’s adjusted net efficiency.
2023 SEC Tourney Odds
The Alabama Crimson Tide won the SEC regular-season title and will most likely be a 1-seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Alabama is struggling while dealing with star player Brandon Miller‘s off-the-court troubles.
Last year’s SEC regular-season champs (Auburn Tigers) and conference tourney winners (Tennessee Volunteers) both regressed this season. KenPom.com ranks the SEC 2nd in adjusted net efficiency as a conference.
2023 Big XII Tourney Odds
Even though the 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks won the Big XII’s regular-season championship, the 2-seed Texas Longhorns are the odds-on favorite to win the conference tourney.
Kansas split last year’s regular-season title with the Baylor Bears then went on to win the 2022 Big XII tournament. The Big XII is the top-ranked conference in college basketball per KenPom.com.
2023 Big East Tourney Odds
The UConn Huskies are a heavy favorite to win the Big East tourney despite being just a 4-seed and the Marquette Golden Eagles winning the regular-season crown by 2 games.
UConn ranked as high as 2nd in the men’s college basketball AP Poll and has a conference-best two All-Big East First-Team players. The Big East ranks 4th nationally in KenPom.com’s adjusted net efficiency.
