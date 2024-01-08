Maize And Blue Monopoly: Michigan Fans Have Washington’s Outnumbered As Title Game Approaches

Videos by OutKick

HOUSTON – Throughout downtown, over at the Galleria shopping and entertainment district and all over Houston, Michigan fans were taking over as the College Football Playoff national championship game approaches.

Washington Husky fans are not lost dogs, but they are clearly not traveling in as large packs.

“I’d say I’ve seen more Michigan fans,” Randall Svac of Tacoma, Washington, said at a Courtyard Marriott outside of downtown Monday. “We’re outnumbered early, but hopefully we’ll have some more coming in today.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ESPN between No. 1 Michigan (14-0) and No. 2 Washington (14-0).

Getting here from the northwestern tip of the mainland United States is a longer trip for Husky fans – 2,350 miles by car from the the campus in Seattle over 41 hours and a five-hour direct flight. Driving from Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor to Houston takes about 19 hours over 1,200 miles or a two-and-a-half hour flight.

Washington Huskies fan Randall Svac of Tacoma, Washington, holds up a Washington defense sign (D-Fence) Monday at a Houston hotel. His son David, age 8, made it for him for the national championship game vs. Michigan at NRG Stadium tonight. (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau).

“It’s a more difficult trip,” Svac said. “But Washington fans travel well. We’ll be here.”

If this Courtyard Marriott is a correct microcosm, Michigan has the numbers. The Wolverines took over the breakfast dining area in the hotel lobby.

“Absolutely, we have more fans,” said Matt Pattullo, a Michigan alum (1987) who flew in from Miami. “I’d say our flight was 90 percent Michigan fans. The stewardess said, ‘Go Blue,’ and ran down the aisle.”

Coffee Talk: Wolverine fans from left, Barry Conybeare, Monty Cornell, Matt Pattullo and son Mitch Pattulo, at breakfast at a Houston Courtyard Marriott Monday. (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau).

Matt’s son Mitch (2019 Michigan graduate) flew from New York City to Miami to join the family, then flew to Houston. Mitch’s parents Matt and Angie Christie-Pattullo met as Michigan students in the 1980s.

“Everywhere we go, there are Michigan fans everywhere,” Mitch said.

Michigan will be trying to win its first national championship since the 1997 season. Washington last won one in the 1991 season.

Michigan Wolverines Favored To Beat Washington For Title

“I thought we had a chance to have a very good team this season,” Svac said. “But I’d be lying if I told I thought we’d win the national championship. But I think we have a good shot.”

Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite to win.

“It’s going to be a close game,” Michigan fan Chris Krebs of Ann Arbor said just before catching an Uber to breakfast. “Michigan fans are pretty confident. My flight was 40 percent Michigan fans.”

Michigan has been building to this national championship game. Coach Jim Harbaugh is in his ninth season. He has won three straight Big Ten titles with three straight wins over rival Ohio State and is in his third straight CFP. Michigan’s 27-20 win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl last week was its first CFP victory after semifinal losses in the 2021 and ’22 seasons.

Washington is a bit of a Cinderella story. The Huskies are in the national title game in just the second season of coach Kalen DeBoer, who went 11-2 and 7-2 in the Pac-12 in 2022.

“No, in my wildest dreams, I didn’t think we’d be in this game,” Washington fan Adam Baines of Seattle said.

Michigan fan Monty Cornell (1987 graduate) of Chicago said this will be Harbaugh’s last dance before finally going off to an NFL head coaching job after considering those for years.

“This is his last game for two reasons,” Cornell said. “Number one, there are plenty of good openings for an NFL head coach now and will be more. And number two, the harassment he is getting from the NCAA.”

The NCAA is currently investigating Harbaugh on two fronts – minor illegal recruiting in during a COVID dead period in 2020 and a scouting and sign stealing scandal over the 2021 through 2023 seasons.

“It’s too bad, because he is all about the players,” Cornell said.