Maitland Ward Says Athletes Often Slide Into DMs Looking To Hookup

The title porn star gets thrown around a lot, but if anyone is worthy of the title it’s Maitland Ward. The former Boy Meets World actress has won a bunch of awards in the industry.

Maitland has a new book out Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood and she’s out promoting it. There’s a story in her book about a relationship she had with a mainstream actress, who slipped into her DMs.

That story came up during one of her recent interviews. While the DMs with the well-known actress went well, Maitland revealed that athletes sliding into her DMs looking to hookup isn’t her thing.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 06: Maitland Ward Signs Copies Of “Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood” held at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on September 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

“I had an attraction to her when I saw it, so it was surprising. I was pleasantly surprised that time,” she told TooFab. “Sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh gosh, what is this, this is weird,’ like athletes and stuff that are sliding into your DMs. It’s weird when certain people slide into your DMs and you’re like, What? What is going on here?”

So you’re saying there’s a chance

Maitland went on to explain that the relationship didn’t end well. She also said it’s the only relationship she’s had that started in the DMs. That doesn’t mean she isn’t getting plenty of DMs. She is. Some of them are from athletes, but she says they’re usually looking for one thing.

“It’s weird when athletes will come and say, ‘Hey, do you wanna hook up tonight?’ And I’m like, ‘No. Just because I’m in porn?’ That’s what I do for my work,” she said.

Maitland made it clear she’s not into hooking up just to hookup, but here’s where things get a little messy. She seems to have left the door open for athletes who are willing to shoot a scene with her.

The interviewer suggested that to Maitland and she responded by saying, “Please, let’s do the movie, it’ll be great!”

There probably aren’t many active athletes willing to get into some on-camera action with Rachel McGuire from Boy Meets World. But I wouldn’t put that number at zero.

I think Maitland can expect a DM or two from an athlete who might be at the end of their career and who doesn’t mind the spotlight