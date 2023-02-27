Videos by OutKick

It is almost March, which means it is time for basketball buzzer beaters and mayhem, and not just on the collegiate level! Friday night saw one of the most insane finishes to a basketball game ever, on any level.

And it didn’t come without controversy!

Thornton Academy faced Bonny Eagle at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine for a chance to play for a high school basketball state championship. The Class AA South semifinal matchup will test your blood pressure.

With 20.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Trojans held a two-point lead over the Scots.

Bonny Eagle had the ball under its basket, got the ball in and knocked down a trip to go up one. The mayhem was only beginning.

Thornton quickly countered on the break. Will Davies drove to the hoop, banked-in a tough layup through contact, and drew the foul for an and-one.

He knocked down the ensuing free throw and put the Trojans back up by two. With less than eight seconds left, the Scots needed to push, so push they did— but their first attempt missed.

Fortunately, Bonny Eagles’ Elliot Bouchard was there to clean up the loose board and went right up with a put-back. He made the shot and, he too, was fouled.

Bouchard made the free throw and gave his team a 51-50 lead with 1.3 seconds left.

Three lead changes later, Thornton needed to go the length of the court in less than two seconds. It needed a miracle.

Davies delivered again. He took a long inbound pass inside the three-point line and pulled up from near the foul line.

The buzzer sounded as the ball hung in the air until… swish! The shot went in and the Trojans exploded onto the court in celebration after the fourth lead change in 20 seconds gave them the win.

The craziest 20.9 seconds in Maine HS basketball history.



Four lead changes. Two dramatic and 1 layups. And a shot that people will be talking about for a long time.



This is how we had it. #MaineMadness @MEBBallRankings pic.twitter.com/Acp5u0sDn0 — James Corrigan (@RealCorrigan) February 25, 2023

However, as epic as the final sequence was, the Scots may have been screwed. Davies’ final shot might have been after the clock had already hit zero.

The Class AA Maine high school basketball game ended in debate.

Bonny Eagle head coach John Trull insisted that the shot was too late and he appeared to be correct.

Here’s another look:

It appears as though the light was on while the ball was still in Davies’ hands.

The shot probably shouldn’t have counted and even Davies wasn’t sure.

I don’t know. Refs make calls. — Thornton Academy’s Will Davis, via the Portland Press Herald

The dissension regarding the final shot only adds another chaotic layer to a truly unbelievable finish. It was downright bananas!