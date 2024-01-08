Magic Johnson Will Help Hire New Commanders Coach

Videos by OutKick

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris has enlisted the help of Magic Johnson to find Ron Rivera’s replacement as head coach.

The Commanders announced Monday morning they were parting ways with Rivera after four losing seasons. Now, Harris has assembled a small advisory committee to “make the best decisions for the franchise.”

“To deliver upon our ultimate goal of becoming an elite franchise and consistently competing for the Super Bowl, there is a lot to do and first we must establish a strong organizational infrastructure led by the industry’s best and most talented individuals,” he said in a statement.

We’ve parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/wTKnbgj0GU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2024

Johnson will be a part of that advisory committee, along with investors Mitch Rales and David Blitzer, former NBA executive Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman.

The committee will work alongside Harris to find both a new head coach and a head of football operations.

“I consider these decisions to be among the most critical I make for the franchise — attracting exceptional talent, empowering them to lead and holding them accountable,” Harris said.

“This is a crucial offseason for the Commanders, and we continue to be motivated and inspired by the way the fans have responded since we took ownership last summer. Stewarding this franchise is a responsibility we don’t take lightly, and we’re eager to lay the foundation for the next chapter of Commanders football.”

The Commanders finished 4-13 this season and last in the NFC East division. They lost eight-straight games to close out the year.

Magic Johnson Steps Up In Role With Commanders

The NBA legend officially joined the franchise in July as part of an investment group led by Harris to buy the Commanders for $6.05 billion.

“It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Johnson said at the time.

Since his retirement from basketball, Johnson has been massively successful in business.

In addition to his role in Washington, the 64-year-old has ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles FC. His company, Magic Johnson Enterprises, also owned more than 100 Starbucks from 1998 to 2010. He sold them and made $100 million.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me as a proud Black man,” he told NBC News.

“I don’t know why God blessed me with these great opportunities. But I want to excel, not just for me and my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see ourselves in these seats. And I want people to know that we can do the job.”

Johnson said he wants to help bring a Super Bowl win to a Washington franchise that hasn’t seen one in more than 30 years.

First step is finding a coach.

