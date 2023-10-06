Magic Johnson Rips Commanders In Hilarious Fashion After Embarrassing Loss To Bears

Videos by OutKick

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest tweeters (X’ers?) in the world given his uncanny ability to never share an original or thought-provoking statement. He kept that streak alive on Thursday night when he ripped into the Washington Commanders following their 40-20 loss at home to the Chicago Bears.

Johnson is a part-owner of the Commanders now after Dan Snyder sold the team earlier this year, therefore he has the right to call out the team after they were embarrassed for 60 minutes by a team who hadn’t won a game since Oct. 24 of last year.

According to Johnson, the Commanders lost the game because they scored far fewer points in the first half. Then, at the end of the game, the Bears still had more points on the scoreboard, and were declared the winners of the contest.

You can’t find analysis like this anywhere, they simply don’t teach this sort of stuff.

Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023

For as bland and boring a post as it is from Johnson, it’s more than fair.

The Commanders sleptwalked during the first half of Thursday night’s game and aren’t equipped to dig themselves out of a 24-point hole, even against a team as bad as the Bears.

Washington gave up a whopping 451 yards to the Bears in the loss and had zero answer for wide receiver DJ Moore who hauled in eight catches for 230 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

Bad day at the office for Washington, great day for Justin Fields and his new favorite target.

