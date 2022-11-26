Madison Square Garden Is Being Sued After New York Rangers Fan’s Sucker-Punch Video

Madison Square Garden and a sucker-punching New York Rangers fan are being sued by an alleged victim.

The incident occurred after the Rangers 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The viral video showed 29-year-old James Anastasio absolutely CRUSHING a Tampa Bay Lightning fan as they were leaving the arena.

HOCKEY FANS CONDEMNED ANASTASIO’S ACTIONS

After the initial punch, Anastasio attempted to flee before he allegedly punched another Lightning fan. He was eventually arrested as well as banned for life from all MSG venues.

Anastasio pleaded guilty for assault and was sentenced to anger management classes.

THE VICTIM IS SEEKING UNSPECIFIED DAMAGES

Joseph Urciuoli is now suing both Anastasio and Madison Square Garden, claiming he was one of the people that Anastasio struck.

According to court papers, Urciuoli accuses MSG of having inadequate security as well as “negligence” for allowing Anastasio to become intoxicated.

New York Rangers fan James Anastasio sucker-punched a Tampa Bay Lightning fan while leaving Madison Square Garden. (Twitter: ScottKaplanOn)

Anastasio’s lawyer James Goldman disagrees.

“None of us should be judged on our worst 30 seconds,” said Goldman. Adding, “While I’m not surprised to learn of this civil suit, it is clearly a last-ditch, money-grab effort against the Garden,” according to the New York Post.

In a statement, a Madison Square Garden spokeswoman claims that there were over 200 uniformed MSG guards and supervisors on site. There were also 20 NYPD personnel. She references that the assailant was taken into custody less than 30 seconds after the incident.

It’s unclear how much Urciuoli is seeking in damages.