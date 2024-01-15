Air Force Officer Wins Miss America, Proves The USA Is Unbeatable: PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

Madison Marsh is the newly crowned Miss America, and that’s a huge win for the USA.

Marsh, an Air Force Academy graduate and pilot, was crowned Miss America Sunday night, and is officially the first ever active duty officer to win the prestigious award.

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of bald eagles and fighter jets roaring through the air to the sound of freedom.

This is what America is all about, and we won’t apologize for it.

Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title.#AimHigh pic.twitter.com/3RuDu5CulW — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 15, 2024

Air Force officer Madison Marsh named Miss America.

The European mind has absolutely no idea what this kind of winning is like. The brains of people across the Atlantic have literally no ability to process the fact a woman trained for war is also Miss America.

They watch soccer, eat bad food, drink trash coffee, know nothing about the pleasure of drinking cold light beer during a college football game and they damn sure don’t know anything about winning wars.

Meanwhile, America is such a dominant badass country that we have women who are trained to fly war planes and can also win Miss America.

Good luck finding that kind of crossover talent in France or North Korea. It just doesn’t exist.

Seriously, this feels like it was custom made for OutKick. We celebrate America, and never apologize for it. We also appreciate women who move the needle (see Joe Kinsey’s screencaps for plenty of examples).

Madison Marsh is an Air Force officer and beauty pageant winner. She just needs to be a massive college football fan and it’ll be the perfect trifecta.

Europe can keep their boring culture and history. We’ll keep our incredible military and Madison Marsh. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.