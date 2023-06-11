Summer League Baseball Team Offers Absurdly Large Beer Boot That Will Only Lead To Great Decisions

Videos by OutKick

If you are tired of paying ridiculous amounts of money for beer at baseball games, the Madison Mallards have your solution. The Das Duck Boot will get the job done.

The Mallards compete in the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer baseball wooden bat league. They play 72 games from late May to mid-August.

All players in the league must have NCAA eligibility remaining in order to compete. It’s a stop gap between semesters that allow the collegiate athletes to keep the momentum rolling from the season while getting looks from professional scouts, like the Cape Cod, Cal Ripken and Prospect Leagues, among others.

While it’s fun for the players, it’s even more fun for the fans.

Madison, Wisc., is located just over an hour from Milwaukee. Getting to a Brewers game is a hike, so the Mallards offer a closer, easier-to-navigate alternative for some sunshine, cracker jacks, baseball and beer.

Lots, and lots, and lots of beer.

The team’s Busch Light Duck Blind is pretty epic. It’s essentially just a bar in right field, which is fairly standard on any level of baseball.

However, the Duck Blind takes things to the next level with all-you-can-drink beer. For just $42 on Friday and Saturday, or $25 from Sunday to Thursday, you can crush more than 25 beers on tap until you literally cannot drink anymore. Oh, AND, it’s all-you-can-eat.

We start playing baseball in 5️⃣ days! 🦆⚾️



That means in FIVE days you get unlimited food and drink for three hours in the Busch Light Duck Blind! 🌭 Get your Opening Day tickets now!



🎟 – https://t.co/qDrYG63nbA pic.twitter.com/l1UpnjQWA2 — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) May 24, 2023

Considering that a ballpark beer at an MLB game will run you close to $10 or more, all you really need to do is drink four beers to get your money’s worth. Making the deal even better — unlike the pros — the Mallards won’t cut you off in the seventh inning.

To help you consume all of that beer, Madison rolled out a new way to drink— the Das Duck Boot. It holds 67 ounces of beer. Casual. That’s essentially 5.5 bottles, in one big mug.

67oz of BEER! Yes, you read that correctly!



Get the world’s first Duck Boot at the Duck Pond this season! pic.twitter.com/7YKTWp0Ciu — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) June 10, 2023

The Muskallard awaits for those with an iron stomach after a few Das Boots.

The World Famous Mechanical Muskallard is here at the Duck Pond this season!



Save a horse, ride the Muskallard 🤠 pic.twitter.com/7sxqp8PbTT — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) June 10, 2023

Does it get any better than baseball, sunshine, all-you-can-eat food and Das Boots?