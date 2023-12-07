Mad Dog Russo Slammed By People Who Probably Failed History For ‘Atomic Bomb’ Reference While Discussing Shohei Ohtani

Videos by OutKick

People love getting wound up about nothing and right now those folks are big mad at Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo for a completely benign comment he made on ESPN’s First Take about the secrecy surrounding priced MLB free agent Shohei Ohtani and his hunt for a new team.

The Japanese superstar has been pretty quiet about what he’s looking for from potential suitors. This led Russo to question why he felt like he needed to keep his cards so close to the vest. It’s probably so he has as many negotiating weapons at his disposal as possible, but it still got Russo’s goat.

And speaking of weapons, Russo compared it to one of the most infamous ever devised, the atomic bomb. And that left some people — dumb ones — steaming.

After saying any team that would fork over $600 million for Ohtani given the state of his pitching arm, Russo slammed the star’s secrecy.

“And what is the big secret? Jeez, he’s a free agent. He’s talked to six teams – Giants, a meeting with the Blue Jays, Cubs are in the mix, the Angels,” the veteran broadcaster said. “What is this, the atomic bomb? We’re not allowed to find out?”

Hold the phone, Mad Dog. You can’t invoke the Manhattan Project while talking about a guy from Japan. Morons who either failed or slept through high school history class might get upset.

And they were.

One X user — per Daily Mail — said, “Absolutely wild to mention the atomic bomb when talking about a Japanese player.”

Another said, “‘He’s gone too far. This shouldn’t be accepted.”

Russo alluded to the secrecy of the Manhattan Project when talking about the secrecy surrounding Ohtani’s free agency. If you passed high school history you would have picked up on that. (Getty Images)

It’s Not Chris Russo’s Fault Some People Don’t Understand Basic History

Yes, only two atomic bombs have ever been used, and both were used against Japan.

However, anyone with an ounce of basic history knowledge would be able to suss out that Russo wasn’t alluding to Hiroshima and Nagasaki being reduced to radioactive rubble. He was talking about the Manhattan Project, the ultra-secret program to devise and build the atomic bomb.

That’s a common reference people make when talking about things that are being handled in a secretive way. Also, atomic bomb talk isn’t immediately off limits if it’s tangentially connected to Japan in any way, shape, or form.

In fact, atomic bombs are a key part of every Godzilla film, and those originated in Japan.

I can’t believe this needs to be spelled out to adult human beings in the year 2023. Apparently, it does for a handful of blithering dopes on social media.

If there’s any consolation to be taken from something like this, it’s that the people who love nothing more than a good ol’ fashioned cancelin’ are running out of ideas. They’ve been reduced to getting mad about stuff like this and a kid painting his face to support his favorite team like.

Anyone who gets upset over remarks like this is just tipping their hand for the dummies they truly are.

Hopefully, the powers that be at ESPN don’t even waste a second trying to put together a blithering statement for Russo to read or any other punishment.

That’s because the line in question was an atomic bomb of nothingness.

