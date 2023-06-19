Mackenzie Dern Announces She’s ‘Ready For Summer’ With Bikini Photos

Videos by OutKick

UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern looks ready to dominate summer.

Dern is one of the best female fighters in the UFC, and currently holds an incredibly impressive 13-3 record in the octagon.

She’s a talented fighter, but throwing punches didn’t appear to be on her mind Sunday night.

Mackenzie Dern is a very talented UFC fighter. She’s also pretty popular online, and has more than a million Instagram followers. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images)

Dern, who is American and Brazilian, announced she’s “Ready for summer” on her Instagram story with a pair of bikini pictures.

She definitely looks ready to crush it over the coming months.

Mackenzie Dern is popular online and in the octagon.

Dern won four straight fights from May 2020 through April 2021. She had a hell of a run in the octagon. She’s gone 2-2 in her last four fights and her last win was back on May 20 against Angela Hill.

That’s a lot of fighting over the span of just a few years, but she’s clearly making a name for herself. Even if she only managed two victories in her last four fights, she’s doing very well overall.

Mackenzie Dern is 2-2 in her last four fights. The talented MMA athlete is 13-3 overall in the UFC. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages)

Outside of the octagon, Dern is also making an impressive name for herself. She has more than a million followers, and clearly has no problem drawing eyeballs to her content.

In fact, the MMA star goes viral a lot more than people might realize. She might not be Paige VanZant, but her Instagram footprint is sizable to say the least.

While it’s unclear when she might get another UFC win under her belt, it’s crystal clear she’ll do plenty of winning in the content game this summer.