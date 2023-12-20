Mack Brown Calls NC State’s Dave Doeren ‘Classless’ After Saying TarHeels Were ‘Pieces Of Sh-t’ Following November Rivalry Game

updated 2 Comments

Videos by OutKick

Mack Brown waited long enough to address comments made by NC State head coach Dave Doeren following their rivalry game last month. Following the 39-20 win over North Carolina, the Wolfpack coach made some remarks that bothered the TarHeels head coach.

Thanks to ACC Network cameras, the college football world was able to see what Dave Doeren said to his North Carolina State team following the win over North Carolina.

“You know it’s been 1,460 days since those pieces of sh-t beat us,’ Doeren said about the TarHeels.

Well, it’s safe to say that Mack Brown has been waiting to address these comments, which he did on Wednesday during his signing day press conference.

“In our last ball game with a rival school after the game, the head coach of that school called our players a piece of sh-t,” Mack Brown noted. I apologize for that language, but I’ve never heard something like that before. I’m disappointed. I thought it was classless. It’s not true. Number one, we didn’t play well in the game. We didn’t coach well in the game. It’s been very well documented and I got that, but you don’t call kids a piece of s*** and I’ve addressed it with our team.

Is Mack Brown Making A Big Deal Out Of Nothing?

I think it’s fair to assume that Mack Brown is making this a big deal because of recruiting. Honestly, who cares if an opposing coach said some disparaging things about your team following a loss, in their locker room.

I’d imagine there are a few things Mack Brown has said about opposing teams during his time at Texas and North Carolina to celebrate with his group. And, I don’t know if Dave Doeren was actually calling TarHeel players ‘pieces of sh-t’.

This feels a little over the top, but I wouldn’t expect anything else on National Signing Day. These coaches have spent the last few years battling for the same recruits, so making something out of nothing is right on schedule.

I don’t imagine Mack Brown and Dave Doeren traded Christmas cards this holiday season.

Dave DoerenNC StateNorth CarolinaNorth Carolina StateTarHeelsWolfpack

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Actually Doeren’s comment was made post-game in his lockerroom that was “open to the media”. The “open to the media” made it a bit more than standard coach “fiery pep talk”.

    NCState officials have not denied the comment nor expressed any regret that it was heard by the media.

Leave a Reply