Mac Jones Just Watching Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham Throw Passes During Patriots Practice

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick benched starting quarterback Mac Jones at halftime of the team’s loss on Sunday to the New York Giants. It marked the fourth time this season that Jones started a game and didn’t finish it. Now, at practice, Jones doesn’t appear to be getting first-team reps.

In fact, he doesn’t appear to be getting reps at all.

Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan shot video of quarterbacks Bailey Zappe — who relieved Jones after all four benchings — and Malik Cunningham throwing passes while Jones just watched.

Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were the only QBs to throw passes during a drill with WRs and TEs during the media-access portion of #Patriots practice.



Mac Jones stood behind them. pic.twitter.com/v42bev1Rvr — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 29, 2023

Now, this could be nothing. Belichick is known to play games with reporters and certainly knows which portion of practice is open to the media.

However, when is enough, enough? How many times can Belichick start Mac Jones and then send him to the bench before just starting someone else?

New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe receives a snap as QB Mac Jones looks on during practice. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The most likely candidate is Zappe, obviously, but Cunningham brings a unique skillset that might at least make the Patriots offense more interesting and harder to defend.

Although, Belichick hasn’t seemed willing to commit to Cunningham at quarterback. The team signed him to a contract off the practice squad earlier this season, but didn’t really give him a shot in a game before sending him back to the practice squad.

If Belichick thought Zappe was a better option than Jones, you’d think he’d have already made the change.

But, he hasn’t, so it’s fair to assume he still thinks Jones is the best option to start.

Honestly, though, who the hell knows what’s going on in New England right now?

All we know is that the team stinks.

It doesn’t really matter who starts at quarterback.