Mac Jones’ Personal QB Coach Told Him To Request Trade After Rookie Year

It’s looking like Mac Jones does not have a future in New England. But if you had asked his personal coach Joe Dickinson, he could have told you that already.

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston, Dickinson said he told the QB to request a trade from the Patriots in 2021.

“After the first season, I saw that it was really good for Mac, and I saw that his coach [Josh McDaniels] was leaving,” Dickinson said. “And I advised Mac and his agent to go and ask for a trade. … I just said, ‘Hey, I just think it would be better for you and the Patriots if they trade you.'”

Jones was supposed to be the guy that would help carry the Patriots past the Tom Brady era. And in his rookie season, he led the team to a 10-7 season. They even made the postseason.

“I felt like, ‘Hey, if you really want this guy to work, you’re going to get some guys around him. You’re going to put the right guys around him helping him,'” Dickinson said. “And if you don’t, this is really easy, just trade him. Get another guy. Because that’s allowed and that’s within the rules.”

Mac Jones Has Done Nothing With The Patriots

Turns out, Dickinson might have been right. McDaniels left for an ill-fated head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders. And the Patriots went 12-22 over the next couple of seasons — failing to make the playoffs both times.

In his third NFL season, Jones was benched four times for Bailey Zappe. Now, it seems Jones’ future with the Patriots is uncertain.

And according to Dickinson, he could have avoided all of this — if he hadn’t been so loyal to the team that drafted him.

“Mac is Mac, for whatever reason,” Dickinson said. “He grew up watching Tom Brady. … And for whatever reason, he’s always been a New England Patriots fan and he wanted to be like Brady, (who) a lot of guys want to be like. The good Lord made one Tom Brady. And I think Mac wanted to be that guy. Yeah. And still does.”

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots do not plan on picking up Mac Jones’ fifth-year option following the 2024 season.

