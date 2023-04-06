Lynn and White Sox Will Dominate Wood, Giants

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

We had a victory in the White Sox/Giants game yesterday. It was one of those no sweat games that I like a lot. It was one of those days where if I played everything that I wanted I would’ve been like 5-2 or something. Now we head back to the same series for the finale with yet another look on the teams. Let’s try and make it 2-for-2 in this series.

I mentioned that I think the Giants are going to be a bad team this season. They are still only hitting .218 on the young season and it seems like if they don’t hit a home run, they won’t score. They’ve been alternating wins and losses early on in the year, but for the first time they scored runs in a loss. Now they turn the ball over to Alex Wood for his first start of the season. Wood did not have a good season last year and ended with a 5.10 ERA. Aside from a really strong July, Wood struggled to get through every month and was a victim of both the long ball and people getting a bunch of hits off of him. He was also worse during the day and on the road. That does seem to be a trend for his career, not just the past two years. He didn’t face the Sox last season, but he has faced a few of their hitters and had decent enough success.

If you’re a regular reader of my articles, I apologize for repeating some of the same stuff, but keep in mind, baseball is a game that is heavily influenced by the pitching staff and that’s a lot of my handicapping. Every five days we get the same pitchers going so some of this isn’t new, but what you probably care about more than anything is winners. Those you’ve gotten and one of the guys I’ve relied on is Lance Lynn. Today Lynn gets the ball once again, this time in the home stadium. He was good in his first start of the season holding the Astros to just two earned runs over 5.2 innings. The one issue that he had was issuing four walks. He only allowed three hits, but that’s too many people to allow free passes to, even if you’re getting out of the damage. Lynn has been solid against almost all of the Giants. The Giants are 9-for-61 against him collectively, and Brandon Crawford has 4 of those hits. Crawford is also the only one to get an RBI against him.

I think the Sox should win this one and am going to take them through five innings. Their bullpen has looked a bit shaky lately. I think we probably see this game go over the eight runs if you’re looking for a lean, but I’m not playing that. I’ll take the Sox through five innings at -135 and then sprinkle the full game run line at +145.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024