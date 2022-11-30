Luther Burden Uses NIL Chip Deal To Announce Missouri Return

Freshman receiver Luther Burden announced his decision to return to Missouri for his sophomore campaign in the tastiest way possible.

Burden did so with some flavorful Honey BBQ chips.

On Monday, Burden took to Twitter to recommit to the Tigers. In doing so, he simultaneously declared that he’ll be playing with a “CHIP on [his] shoulder.”

Luther Burden is returning to Missouri for his sophomore season. Photo c/o @lutherburden3 Twitter.

Burden Was A Five-Star Recruit In The 2022 Class

“I’m now playing with a CHIP on my shoulder in this Bowl Game! Let’s Go To Work!!! I’m not going anywhere – Tiger for Life – MIZ!!!” Burden tweeted.

Burden, who had been rumored to be entering the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, then shouted out his NIL deal.

“Go to Schnucks and grab a bag of LB3 Chips so you can snack like you have a CHIP on your shoulder during the Big Game too!!!”

Something tells me he aced his freshman marketing courses.

Luther Burden was the highest-ranked Missouri commit in more than a decade. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images).

Missouri has to be thrilled that Luther Burden and his BBQ chips are returning to Columbia. As a freshman, Burden’s been feasting on opposing defenses in a variety of ways. He’s recorded 38 for receptions for 325 yards and five touchdowns for the 6-6 Tigers.

And Burden is much more than just a receiving threat. The Saint Louis product rushed for 95 yards and three more touchdowns. He also scored on one of his 11 punt returns.

Maybe most notably, he landed an NIL deal with Old Vienna Snack Company, makers of the Honey BBQ flavored “Red Hot Riplets” chips. Each bag of deliciousness features his name, signature and a picture of Burden in his Tigers uniform.

Luther Burden has an NIL with Old Vienna of St. Louis.

If they so choose, Missouri residents can carry the same chip on their shoulders as Burden. Bags of the Red Hot Riplets are sold in Schnucks grocery stores across the Show-Me state.

