Lunchables Are Heading To School Lunch Program!

Videos by OutKick

Lunchables are a kid’s food Heaven.

I distinctly remember being so excited whenever my parents would buy me Lunchables from the grocery store… whoever had those during school lunches was the GOAT. Everyone just stared at them in awe and in jealousy.

The perfect mix of ham, cheese, crackers… and then if you were lucky to have the bonus box with the Capri Sun and maybe even a damn brownie?! My God we’re talking electric chair last meal type stuff.

And parents knew it too. A kid could be the pickiest eater in the damn world, but the minute you busted out a Lunchables – they were all in on it.

But the problem was – they were always so expensive. Which made it extra special when you were able to have one, because you knew that it was the good stuff.

Lunchables are heading to school lunches this fall. (Kraft Heinz)

LUNCHABLES ARE AMAZING

Well, it appears that millions of children will be able to share in that same glory, as Lunchables have now been added to the national school lunch program.

Beginning this fall, school administrators will be able to buy two different Lunchables meal options. Either the Turkey Cheddar Cracker Stacker or the Extra Cheesy Pizza. Personally, I prefer the turkey and cheese to the cheesy pizza, but either one still suffices.

In order to meet the requirements of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Kraft Heinz changed the original recipes in order to add more protein and whole grains, as well as reduced saturated fat and sodium.

Turkey and cheddar Lunchables. (Kraft Heinz)

It’s unclear how much the Lunchables will cost local school district, but Kraft says they are working with them to try and make it affordable for all. They claim that by utilizing Lunchables, it will “minimize school’s labor needs and costs.”

By the way, my official school lunch rankings go like this:

Sloppy Joe’s Hot Dogs Pizza Mac and Cheese Tacos (Usually made from the leftover Sloppy Joe meat probably)

But Lunchables may soon be taking that top spot!