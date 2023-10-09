Videos by OutKick

Expectations for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour were at an all-time low, and understandably so. Going from the Ryder Cup in Rome to a tournament sponsored by a chicken company in Jackson, Miss. was always going to be weird, but the Sanderson Farms was weird in the best way possible.

Luke List ended up hoisting the rooster trophy – and yes, that is a real thing – but that headline completely buries the lede as the tournament was decided in a wild, five-man playoff.

Luke List earned PGA Tour win No. 2 in dramatic fashion at the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship also concluded on Sunday. As per usual it provided both heartbreak and fireworks for players fighting for PGA Tour cards, and Rafa Campos’ post-round interview perfectly encapsulated just how insane professional golf actually is.

We also had an 11-year-old kid make a hole-in-one in front of Tiger Woods over the weekend and it’s hard to imagine any kid on Earth having a better day than he did.

Luke List Drains Putt Of A Lifetime To Win Sanderson Farms

If we’re being completely honest with ourselves, the last hour of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday was more enthralling than the first day of last week’s Ryder Cup.

Ben Griffin began the final round with a three-shot lead, and if he held on to win it would have made for one of the better sports stories of 2023 seeing as how he quit the game of golf in 2021 to become a mortgage loan officer after failed attempts on Tour.

It was an up-and-down day for the former North Carolina Tarheel, but managed to give himself a chance to win on the 72nd green. All he needed was a nine-foot par putt to drop, but his golf ball kissed the hole before staying out and delivering the oh-so-rare five-man playoff with Ludvig Aberg, Scott Stallings, Henrik Norlander, Griffin, and List all sitting at 18-under.

This close for the win … We’re headed to a 5-way playoff @Sanderson_Champ. pic.twitter.com/aHxzAbC8C0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2023

The fivesome headed back to the 18th tee to decide the championship, and all it took was one playoff hole for fireworks to completely pop off courtesy of List.

With nobody hitting it close with their approach shots into the lengthy Par 4, it felt like any player who could make par would live to see another playoff hole. List and his putter, however, had different plans.

As the second player to hit his third shot on the hole, List was faced with a 45-footer for birdie and went on to hit the putt of a lifetime.

Half a second after the putt dropped, you could see the emotion come to his face as the moment hit him, despite that three other players still had a chance to tie him with birdie.

WHAT A PUTT! Luke List drains it from distance for the win @Sanderson_Champ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KdIlrAjS57 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2023

List’s birdie held up as he had to live through what had to feel like an eternity of watching the next three players’ attempts to tie him.

The former Vanderbilt Commodore now has two wins on the PGA Tour after winning the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in a playoff as well.

Kid Makes Hole-In-One In Front Of Tiger Woods, Celebrates Accordingly

While List had one helluva day on the golf course on Sunday, you could certainly make the case that 11-year-old Holden Bautista had the better afternoon.

Bautista teed it up in Woods’ TGR Jr. Invitatational at Pebble Beach’s Par 3 course, The Hay.

Not only did the young man make an ace, he made an ace in front of Mr. Woods.

READ: TIGER WOODS ‘THE NEXT LOGICAL CHOICE’ FOR U.S. RYDER CUP CAPTAIN ACCORDING TO DAVIS LOVE III

While Woods shaking Bautista’s hand in the video instantly puts a smile on your face, the best part of the clip has to be hearing his playing partners say “it’s going in” after Bautista’s shot hits the green and tracks towards the flag.

Rafa Campos Had An All-Time Emotional Rollercoaster At Korn Ferry Tour Championship

We’ve got Luke List making a bomb to win a PGA Tour event and almost crying on the scene followed by an 11-year-old making a hole-in-one in front of Tiger Woods. Emotional seems to be the theme of this week’s edition of Par Talk, and to stay on track we’ve got to talk about Rafa Campos’ Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

It’s hard to fathom the pressure guys on the Top 30 bubble during Sunday’s final round had to feel. Most of these players have worked their whole lives, not just the whole year, to put themselves in a spot to earn their PGA Tour card.

Campos was projected to sneak inside the Top 30 with two holes left to play sitting at 1-over for his round on Sunday. After a tough bogey on the eighth hole, his 17th, a birdie on the Par 5 ninth would give him his card and give him back full status on the PGA Tour.

The 10-foot birdie putt on his 72nd hole was the make-or-break moment.

The waiting game begins. @RafaCamposGolf pars his final hole and is currently projected at No. 31 on the Points List. pic.twitter.com/rZZPTQC7wj — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 8, 2023

Campos fell to 31st in the projected standings, one spot, and one shot short of earning the coveted card, or so he thought.

After getting help from the players still out on the golf course, Campos fell back into the No. 30 spot by less than six total points to become the final player in the field to earn full status on Tour.

After securing 30th in the points standings, the 35-year-old spoke with Golf Channel and could not keep it together, and understandably so. Going from heartbreak to fulfilling a dream after a disappointing finish to the round is an all-time, full-circle moment.

Rawest of emotions on the bubble 🥹@RafaCamposGolf experienced a rollercoaster of emotions after a tough par on his 72nd @tourchampulf to project him just outside of the top 30. In the end, he moved back inside and is now headed back to the @PGATOUR. #TOURBound pic.twitter.com/fwyy62Bc4K — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 8, 2023

There is nothing quite like seeing players earn their PGA Tour cards, especially when it’s a guy like Campos who has been through the process on multiple occasions, reached the peak in 2019, fallen, and then reached the peak again.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris