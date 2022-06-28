Luke Kuechly Joins Panthers Broadcast Team

Former Panther star, Luke Kuechly will join the Carolina radio team for 7 games this upcoming season. He will be joined by play by play raising star Anish Schroff, and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme as the other analyst. Kristen Balboni will do the sideline reporting.

ICYMI: Luuuuke will be up in the radio broadcast booth 🎙️



“I just love the Panthers; I love being around it."https://t.co/x414pYCp4T — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 28, 2022

Kuechly left the game in 2019 at the age of 29, after 8 seasons with the Panthers. The inside linebacker played the game fast and physical. At the time of his retirement, he said “There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid — play fast, play physical, play strong. And at this point, I don’t know if I am able to do that anymore. That’s the part that’s most difficult. I still want to play but I don’t think it’s the right decision.”

Many people believed that broadcasting was in his future after playing. Kuechly was always engaging as a player and told it like it is. He now gets the chance at a new career around the game he loved to play. On the Panthers website, he laid out what he expected: “There’s going to be a learning curve, and things happen way faster in the booth. To be able to deliver a concise message and paint a picture for somebody is something these guys are really good at, and I’m going to have to get used to it.”