‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Releases Awesome New Country Music

Videos by OutKick

Luke Grimes’ EP “Pain Pills or Pews” dropped Friday, and it’s a must-listen for country music fans.

The man famous for playing Kayce Dutton on “Yellowstone” has a booming country music career. He’s not just a talented actor.

Grimes is every bit as good at singing country songs as he is putting bad guys in the ground as the youngest Dutton song on the neo-Western hit.

Luke Grimes releases new music. He has a booming country music career. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Grimes drops new music.

Unlike the pop country that is commercially popular but doesn’t have a message, Grimes music is deep, dark and a roller coaster.

“Pain Pills or Pews” features a total of eight tracks, and all of them are outstanding. Several were already out, and the new ones “Ghost of Who We Were,” “Where It’s Blue” and “Ain’t Dead Yet” all were released Friday.

You can listen to all three previously unreleased songs below, and check out the full EP on Spotify.

Grimes is outrageously talented.

It’s always great to see a guy who is incredibly talented dabble in more than just one thing. Kayce Dutton is one of the best characters on “Yellowstone,” and Grimes’ acting is a huge reason why.

With the show on hiatus for the foreseeable future, he’s continued to focus on growing his music career. So far, he’s had great success.

It certainly helps he already has a baked-in audience thanks to the Taylor Sheridan show, but make no mistake about it. His music stands on its own merits outside of anything he’s done on “Yellowstone.”

It should be interesting to see where Luke Grimes can go from here. His country music career remains very young, but his popularity is already booming in the industry. He’s an incredible actor and a talented musician. It’s great to see people succeed. Let me know your thoughts on his music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.