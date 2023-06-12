Wisconsin AD Warns Fans Learning Curve Will Come With Luke Fickell

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh wants fans to understand things are going to look different this football season under Luke Fickell’s leadership.

McIntosh is responsible for pulling the trigger on firing former head coach Paul Chryst and replacing him with Fickell. The former Cincy coach had an incredible run with the Bearcats and was the first and only G5 team to ever make the College Football Playoff.

Now, he’s been tasked with turning things around in Madison after three straight disappointing seasons. Fickell brought in several new quarterbacks – most notably Tanner Mordecai – hired Phil Longo to run the offense, the team will throw the ball a lot more and the expectation in Madison is for the team to win right away in 2023.

Luke Fickell faces huge expectations with the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

While everyone is aware changes are underway, McIntosh even admitted the learning curve with Fickell is something to behold. Gone are the old ways of Wisconsin football.

Under Fickell, Longo, QB Tanner Mordecai and other pieces of the offense, fans can expect what has already been coined the “dairy raid.”

“To me, that’s really exciting. But at the same time, when I watch spring practice and I’m trying to wrap my head around or trying to understand what’s happening, there’s a learning curve. Right now our players are going through a learning curve and our fan base will do the same. But it’s a lot of fun to watch,” McIntosh told The Athletic when talking about changes to the offense and the learning curve everyone – fans included – will experience at some point.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai will lead the offense in 2023. (Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports via USA Today Sports Network)

The Badgers will look very different in 2023.

As a Wisconsin man, I’ve grown up used to watching the Badgers try to run the ball down every team’s throat and just punish them physically.

The strategy worked great for decades. Wisconsin turned into one of the best programs in America using the strategy made famous by former coach and AD Barry Alvarez.

Barry Alvarez made Wisconsin’s running game famous. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

However, a lack of elite athletes and inability to consistently attack teams through air meant Wisconsin traditionally struggled with truly great teams like Ohio State.

Wisconsin fans had to accept 10-2 or 9-3 seasons with a solid bowl win as the ceiling. Every once in awhile, the team would strike lightning in a bottle and push for playoff contention. No better example of that than the 12-0 regular season in 2017.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has a tall task ahead of him.

However, fans simply had enough of almost being able to elevate to the next level, and stagnation and decline cost Paul Chryst his job. Now, it’s the Luke Fickell show and Wisconsin’s offense will finally be brought into the 21st century.

As Fickell told players (via The Athletic) after taking the job, “Change is inevitable. Growth is what’s optional. We have to choose to grow.”

That quote really does sum it up. Change is here and it’s now time to find out whether or not the next era of Wisconsin football will be a success.

Will Luke Fickell be a success with the Wisconsin Badgers? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Badgers open week one against Buffalo. A new era is here and fans are fired up. Just be ready for an adjustment period. There’s no doubt that’s part of the process.