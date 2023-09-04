Luke Fickell Drops F-Bombs During Passionate Locker Room Speech

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell didn’t hold back in the locker room after starting the season with a win over Buffalo.

Fickell made his regular season debut Saturday with the Badgers, and while the first half was ugly, the team took care of business to win 38-17.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Wisconsin Badgers opened the Luke Fickell era with a win. It’s all you can ask for at the end of the day.

Wisconsin beat Buffalo 38-17 to open the 2023 football season. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell gives awesome locker room speech loaded with f-bombs.

While the play on the field was inconsistent in the first half, what wasn’t inconsistent was Luke Fickell’s postgame comments. He was on fire dropping f-bombs left and right to fire up the squad.

“Hell of a job, man. Tough win and you guys did what you had to do to win a f*cking football game. Okay, but I’ll remind you the greatest improvement is between game one and game two. We talk about playing clean, playing physical, playing aggressive, but we got to be more disciplined in the things we do. And we will! I promise you because we’ll get the f*ck back at it. But right now we’re going to f*cking celebrate the sh*t out of these things. Okay, we’re going to be smart about what we do, and we’re going to know it’s a process,” Fickell told the team after the win.

You can watch his full speech below. It’s football gold.

Be incredibly grateful for 𝘄hat you do, 𝘄here you get to do it, and 𝘄ho you get to do it with. pic.twitter.com/M0Pt8Un8Da — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 3, 2023

The Fickell era with the Wisconsin Badgers is here.

It’s been a very long time since the Badgers have had this kind of energy and excitement around the program.

The state was fired up and ready to kick in the doors Saturday against Buffalo. Everyone wanted to know what the new air raid offense would look like.

Unfortunately, Luke Fickell didn’t show too much with QB Tanner Mordecai. It will come. It will definitely come, but it didn’t happen week one.

Wisconsin started the football season with a win over Buffalo. Luke Fickell gave a great locker room speech after the victory. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

However, the best part of the day might be the speech above. You would have never seen something like this from Paul Chryst. While Chryst was a nice guy and a solid coach, showing emotion wasn’t really his thing.

That’s not the case for Luke Fickell. He’ll cut it loose, and that’s why fans have had zero issue rallying around him.

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are 1-0. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

As a Wisconsin man, I can’t get enough of this kind of energy. Inject it right into my veins. Feed me the passion and f-bombs. And before any uptight person complains, it’s college football we’re talking about. There’s going to be some vulgar language from time to time. I definitely don’t hate it. Next up is Washington State. Let’s see what Fickell gives the fans. Let’s hope it includes another awesome speech.