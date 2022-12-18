Wisconsin Still Targeting Another QB After Landing Massive Commitment

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell appears to be on the warpath.

The Badgers secured a commitment Saturday morning from former top-10 QB recruit Nick Evers. With four years of eligibility remaining, Evers certainly appears to be the future of the program.

However, Fickell is reportedly not done looking for passers in the portal.

After taking a campus visit Friday, former UVA QB Brennan Armstrong remains a big target for the Badgers, according to On3.

A source told the outlet Armstrong could start for a year as Evers learns the system and then takes over in 2024.

Will Brennan Armstrong commit to Wisconsin. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell and the Badgers are taking an aggressive approach.

Luke Fickell promised a new era of football in Madison, and so far, he hasn’t disappointed at all. It’s not very on-brand for the Badgers to bring in a ton of transfers.

That’s not Fickell’s goal, but due to Graham Mertz leaving, he doesn’t have much of a choice other than to hit the portal.

With Evers committed, the Badgers have a long term plan, but there’s no guarantee the former four star recruit is ready to go right away.

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell secured a commitment from QB Nick Evers. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell adding Brennan Armstrong could help close the short term gap. It’s just possibly a tough sell. Armstrong has a year left. What if he transfers to Madison and then Evers wins the job outright? It’s a very tough sell.

As I previously wrote about, Armstrong has had some Jekyll and Hyde stats over the past couple years. In 2021, the former UVA QB threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

In 2022, Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards and seven touchdowns to 12 interceptions after a coaching change. Despite the ups and downs, Luke Fickell clearly sees something he likes.

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell is making aggressive moves. (Credit: Wisconsin Football)

No matter what happens, it’s obvious a new era has arrived in Madison. For fans, it’s an insanely exciting time.