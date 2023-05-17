Videos by OutKick
Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran recently performed together on the American Country Music awards on a duet of ‘Life Goes On.’ The surprise collaboration was delightful, and they dropped a studio version just a few days later.
But did you know that Combs and Sheeran are friends? (I certainly didn’t. Until recently, that is.)
Combs, 33, and Sheeran, 32, aren’t just friends in passing. They don’t just cross paths sometimes and smile. It’s not something where they perform together on occasion. Their labels didn’t put them together.
They’re boys. They’re like that.
We met, like 2018. I heard Luke’s music through a friend, and then I posted something online and we sort of got in touch and performed together. And, yeah. We’ve just been friends for like five years now. So it’s been great.— Ed Sheeran
The first time that Sheeran and Combs hung out was at Twin Peaks. The former texted the latter to roll through, and the latter could not comprehend why the former was there.
As it would turn out, Twin Peaks is one of very few places at which Sheeran does not get recognized. That is not the case for Combs, by any stretch of the imagination.
Both chart-topping artists have stayed in touch over the years and kick it whenever their schedules sync up. Most recently, Combs taught Sheeran how to shotgun a beer.
If you didn’t know, Combs can shotgun a beer in an impressive amount of time. He dominated Joe Rogan, who was chugging from a funnel, back in April.
It wasn’t even close when Combs went head-to-head with a rookie. Sheeran didn’t even know the proper terminology.
Sheeran: “By the way, for context, Luke is, uh… what’s this? Shooting?”
Combs: “Shotgun”
Sheeran: “Luke is teaching me how to shotgun a beer.”
And then Luke got into the form.
“You wanna be mindful of where your top is here, cause once that opens, beer is coming out of that if it’s pointing at the ground. So you want this pointing to the sky. And once you’re up, then you crack the top, and it’s just gonna go.”
Sure enough, it just went. Combs annihilated his beer while Sheeran put up an impressive performance.
And there you have it! Ed Sheeran knows how to shotgun a beer on account of his homie Luke Combs.
Who woulda thunk?!