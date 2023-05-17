Videos by OutKick

Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran recently performed together on the American Country Music awards on a duet of ‘Life Goes On.’ The surprise collaboration was delightful, and they dropped a studio version just a few days later.

But did you know that Combs and Sheeran are friends? (I certainly didn’t. Until recently, that is.)

Combs, 33, and Sheeran, 32, aren’t just friends in passing. They don’t just cross paths sometimes and smile. It’s not something where they perform together on occasion. Their labels didn’t put them together.

They’re boys. They’re like that.

We met, like 2018. I heard Luke’s music through a friend, and then I posted something online and we sort of got in touch and performed together. And, yeah. We’ve just been friends for like five years now. So it’s been great. — Ed Sheeran

The first time that Sheeran and Combs hung out was at Twin Peaks. The former texted the latter to roll through, and the latter could not comprehend why the former was there.

As it would turn out, Twin Peaks is one of very few places at which Sheeran does not get recognized. That is not the case for Combs, by any stretch of the imagination.