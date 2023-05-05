Luke Bryan Drops Summer Anthem About Crushing Cold Beers

Videos by OutKick

Luke Bryan might have successfully dropped the song of summer 2023.

The country music star is known for releasing hits that often become party favorites. His entire vibe is about having a good time, throwing back some cold ones and living life with your boys.

We’re talking about the man who released an entire song about drinking margaritas and it’s an absolute banger.

Now, Luke Bryan has, once again, gone back to the party well with his new song “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” that came out for fans Friday, and as you’d expect, it’ll have you ready to start crushing cold ones with your friends.

Grab your favorite adult drink – likely not Bud Light! – and smash the play button below.

Luke Bryan does it again with another awesome hit!

Gentlemen, I believe we have, indeed, found our summer anthem. Go ahead and put this song on repeat from this day through September.

As long as the weather is warm and the grill is hot, it’s hard to imagine “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” won’t be blasting from coast to coast.

The entire message of the song is you can be sad or you can go crush some cold drinks. Have you ever seen someone sad after six or seven Miller Lites while watching sports on an outdoor TV? I have not, and I find it hard to believe it’s even possible.

Luke Bryan drops awesome new song “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.” (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

If you’re the kind of person who could be sad about your job, relationship or anything else in that setting, then you’re not a person I want to be near.

Summer is for the boys, getting a little afternoon beer buzz and nothing but positive vibes and smiles. That’s what Luke Bryan’s music is mostly about and “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” is a great addition to the lineup.

Luke Bryan is known for releasing hit music. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Luke Bryan dropped “Drinking Again” a few years ago in 2018, and the boys blasted that one around the clock. Now, we’ll do it again. Hell, we might have to start cracking them open right now. I’m ready to run through a wall right now to secure a cold case of iced down tall boys.