Luke Bryan Brought Out Governor DeSantis On Stage And Liberals Went Crazy

Country superstar Luke Bryan pissed off liberals on Friday night by bringing out Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis during his show.

Bryan is currently on his “Raised Up Right Tour,” and had a stop in Jacksonville when he brought out the Governor. The country star telling the sold out audience at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, “We’re gonna have some fun and raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida in wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in September.”

He then introduced the Governor on stage and the audience erupted.

DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here. pic.twitter.com/WHelgPCxM1 — Bonnie Upright, APR (@bonnieupright) October 29, 2022

“TOLERANT” LIBERALS NOT SO TOLERANT

Liberals on social media went absolutely insane over Bryan’s decision to include the Governor during his show.

Some said they would never support Luke Bryan’s music again.

Then you had this genius:

While others played the “Shut up and sing” card:

IT’S INSANE PEOPLE ARE MAD AT LUKE BRYAN

I find it HILARIOUS that some are upset that a musician would have his own beliefs. First off, Luke Bryan brought out the Governor to discuss a devastating Hurricane and bring attention to relief efforts so Floridians can continue to support one another.

Second, the whole point of music is to express one’s self. Literally. There are entire genres based on political beliefs on both sides of the aisle. Music has always been a way to bring awareness to a cause, whether people agree with it or not.

For example, Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist Tom Morello is literally one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Do I agree with EVERYTHING the band stands for or sings about? Of course not. But I’ll still listen to their songs.

The problem is the Left is so obsessed with divisiveness that they don’t even realize how pathetic they look. They come across like unhinged lunatics at times.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS ARE NEXT TUESDAY

Despite the rabid criticism by some on social media, others did praise Bryan for bringing out the Governor.

The next day, the Governor thanked Luke for having him on stage.

Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan! pic.twitter.com/GCuTELFOM9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 29, 2022

Earlier today, Bryan released the following statement on his social media:

Personally, as a huge music fan, an artist would have to do something absolutely absurd or have batshit crazy beliefs for me to stop liking them.

If anyone is suddenly going to hate Luke Bryan and start flipping out because he brought out a Governor of all things? Then I’m sure he doesn’t even want you as a fan in the first place.

It’s okay to not agree on everything people. That’s the beauty of America and democracy.