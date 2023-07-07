Luka Doncic Proposed To His Longtime Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes

Videos by OutKick

Luka Doncic didn’t get a ring this year on the court, but that doesn’t mean he can’t hand one out during the offseason. The Dallas Mavericks star did just that on Friday when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes.

The couple announced their engagement on social media with collab post. The announcement included a picture of Doncic down on one knee placing a ring on Goltes’ finger while in Lake Bled, Slovenia.

The caption of the announcement simply includes a ring emoji, a heart emoji, and Friday’s date, 7-7, which is also Doncic’s jersey number.

Goltes, a model and influencer these day, competed professionally as a dancer for more than a decade after getting her start as a youth. In December she revealed that she first met Doncic in Croatia when the two were just 12.

“I’ve answered this question like a million times. We met when we were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia,” she said. “Fun fact: We still have the same group of friends we had at that time. You keep the real ones, am I right?”

They didn’t start dating until a few years after they first met. According to some reports Doncic and Goltes have been together, off and on, since 2016.

Luka Doncic And Anamaria Goltes Are Having Themselves A Decent Offseason

Coming off of a season when your team didn’t make the playoffs is the perfect time to pop the question. Doncic now has plenty to celebrate the engagement with his fiancée.

A championship run would have taken away from the proposal. This way he gets to reset and prepare for a brand new season with a whole new perspective on life. Congratulations are in order for the Mavericks star and his wife to be.

For Doncic’s sake let’s hope that Mark Cuban and company are more focused on retooling the Mavericks roster, and turning around the NBA, than they are on getting owned in Twitter spats.