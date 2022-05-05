Luka Doncic Got Into A Heated Exchange With A Suns Fan Following Game 2’s Loss

We imagine player will keep having these run-ins with fans, especially when we all have cameras to catch it. Luka Doncic, while walking off the court following game 2’s 129-109 loss, turned to get in the face of a Suns fan that probably said something stupid.

Feels like this is happening every month.

Luka had to be held back after getting into with a Suns fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/8hS36zR7KC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2022

Doncic handled this issue how we’d like it to be done, didn’t he? He didn’t cross any lines flipping a fan off or throwing any punches but he did point the fan out to security. And we can’t sit here as outsiders to what the players deal with and say Doncic should just ignore what every fan says. Many times fans cross the line in a desperate attempt to get under a player’s skin. This local Suns fan likely knew Doncic walking off the court down 2-0 to the best team in the NBA would be a perfect time to troll.

Doncic was asked about the incident following the game.

“He was just saying something reckless. I’m not going to repeat it, but the fans know we can’t do nothing,” Doncic said. “If it’s something normal, I wouldn’t say nothing. I don’t really care. Sometimes you’re in a bad mood and someone says some bad stuff…some weird people, man. It’s normal to turn around.”

Can’t say he’s wrong.

🎥 Luka Doncic had to be restrained after ‘reckless’ taunt from Suns fan https://t.co/hljn5h9NVI pic.twitter.com/3PqdNlK1LI — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 5, 2022

That fan is likely in some form of trouble as he was pointed out by security. But as far as these incidents go, fans with alcohol likely in their systems are always going to make a fool of themselves if you pay enough attention. Sure, players should never engage because they “can’t do anything,” as Doncic said, while we can also acknowledge fans can be annoying as well. Sometimes unregulated trash talk makes you want to punch somebody. We can all relate to this, especially on Twitter.

There’s not much anyone can do following an incident like this. No matter how many fans get in trouble crossing the line with players there will always be another. And we’ll also always have certain players that pretend fans crossed that imaginary line just to be a victim. We’ll never know what was said last night so we can’t really pick a side. Crazy times we’re living in.