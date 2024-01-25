Luka Doncic Has Fan Ejected After What Appears To Be Some Of The Softest Heckling Ever

Videos by OutKick

Luka Doncic is a stone-cold killer on the floor, but even stone-cold killers have a soft spot, and it appears his involves heckling from fans.

During the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks’ 23-point blowout loss at home to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Doncic heard something from a fan during play that he didn’t appreciate it. As the play in front of him continued, he gestured towards security to have a fan ejected, and moments later that’s exactly what happened.

READ: LUKA DONCIC APOLOGIZES FOR BAD WORD BY USING ANOTHER BAD WORD FOLLOWING FIRST-HALF TRIPLE DOUBLE

Phoenix reporter Duane Rankin just so happened to be filming the action at the time and caught the entire exchange on camera. The comment from the fan that appeared to send Doncic over the edge was “Luka, you’re tired, get on the treadmill.”

Throughout his entire NBA career Doncic has received criticism for not consistently being in ‘basketball shape,’ and it’s clear this comment hit home.

“LUKA YOU TIRED, GET ON THE TREADMILL!”



Luka Doncic reaction to fan incoming.



Luka Doncic has since pointed out the fan, who is being talked to by arena staff.



Kyrie Irving walked over and was looking at the fan, who just left.#Suns 100 #Mavs 78 after 3. pic.twitter.com/6npgrJhj6J — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 25, 2024

While Rankin caught the comment that got the fan booted from the game, Doncic spoke about what exactly happened during his postgame press conference and claimed the fan had been cursing at him all night.

“He was cursing me the whole first half. I would never eject a fan. They pay for tickets. But I had enough,” Doncic explained.

Luka Doncic postgame on the fan and the ejection…and says there was more to it.



“He was cursing me the whole first half. I would never eject a fan. They pay for tickets. But I had enough.” #Mavs #MFFL #luka pic.twitter.com/PIWfh1gzCB — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 25, 2024

Fans talking trash to NBA players, some of the best athletes walking the planet, is absurd enough but if Doncic’s claim is true, lobbing curse words at players takes the absurdity to an entirely different level.