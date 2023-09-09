Luis Severino: Injury Felt ‘Like Somebody Shot Me’ As Yankees Pitching Career May Be Over

Videos by OutKick

It wasn’t supposed to be like this for Luis Severino.

The former 2x All-Star had high hopes this season after missing most of the 2019 season with a lat injury and then 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. This past offseason, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman extended Sevy at $15 million – even saying that it was a no brainer, an “easy yes.” That’s how much the team believed in him.

And then Friday night happened.

During the fifth inning of the Yankees-Brewers game with the game tied at two a piece, Severino threw a fastball that was hit for a single before immediately grabbing his left side / back and screaming in pain. Immediately manager Aaron Boone and the trainers ran onto the field before Sevy was taken out of the game as his facial expression showed everything you needed to know about how serious the injury was.

Luis Severino exits the mound in the 5th inning after his 70th pitch of the night. pic.twitter.com/2wIHSwIEmr — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 9, 2023

‘FELT LIKE SOMEBODY SHOT ME’

Hours later, Severino was still in pain when talking to reporters. Awaiting an MRI to find out exactly what is wrong, the 29-year-old said that it “felt like somebody shot me” once he threw the pitch to describe the emotional and physical toll this game has put on him.

He then covered his face as he began to get emotional perhaps realizing that his Yankees career may be over after becoming a free agent once this season is over in a few weeks.

An emotional Luis Severino describes the pain he felt on the mound: "I feel like somebody shot me." pic.twitter.com/7XCvgPqnfF — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 9, 2023

Luis Severino will go down as a pitcher who had the proven potential – and fast ball speed to be a great pitcher but his body just wouldn’t allow it. Throughout his 8-year career with the Yankees he went 54-37 with 788 strike outs and finishing with a ERA of 3.79.

Meanwhile Severino’s injury is just the latest one the Yanks have had to face this year as both the team and the fanbase await what lies ahead this offseason after a disappointing and pathetic 70-71 record that has found them in last place in the American League East.