Luggage Thief Sam Brinton Was A Member Of Drag Nun Group Honored By Dodgers

Videos by OutKick

Sam Brinton has even more baggage than we thought.

And I’m not just talking about the suitcases he stole.

You remember Sam Brinton, right? He’s the non-binary person President Joe Biden picked to oversee America’s nuclear waste. When Brinton was appointed in June 2022, the Biden Administration hailed the pick as a pioneering move for non-binary gender-fluid people.

But the honeymoon was short lived. The Department of Energy dropped Brinton just a few months later after it was revealed he stole luggage (on multiple occasions) from strangers at airports.

Sam Brinton attends Evening Tea at Playboy Playhouse. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Playboy)

In addition to baggage theft, though, it turns out Brinton had another hobby: mocking Catholics.

From 2016 until 2018, Brinton was the principal officer of the Washington, D.C. chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, according to tax filings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Yes, that is the same anti-Catholic group of drag nuns the Los Angeles Dodgers will honor as “community heroes” on Pride Night.

While with the group, Sam Brinton called himself Sister Ray Dee O’Active.

Get it? Because he’s a nuclear expert? So clever.

Here he is in his standard nun habit and… whip?

The LA Dodgers Pride Night controversy just got weirder



According to Fox News: Former Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton "was the D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's principal officer from its founding in 2016 until 2018" pic.twitter.com/GHWgqFWmSC — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) May 25, 2023

Brinton regularly hosted events for the group, including “bar ministry” gatherings, drag brunches, White House protests and high heel races.

He also attended an Easter gathering hosted by the Sisters in San Francisco in 2019.

“We’re celebrating 40 years of history,” Brinton said at the time. “For some of us, this is the first time we’ve ever seen so many sisters in one place, and I think it’s the best kind of family reunion.”

The Sisters will have their next reunion June 16 at Dodger Stadium.

Unfortunately, though, Sister Ray Dee O’Active will have to miss this one. Brinton was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Maryland earlier this month.

He is being held without bail in a men’s jail while he awaits trial for grand larceny.

But maybe they’ll turn on the game for him while he waits.