Ludvig Aberg Explains Why He’s Rejected LIV Golf The Multiple Times He’s Been Approached

Ludvig Aberg has long been tabbed as the next great European golf superstar and has already exceeded expectations. The 24-year-old has earned wins on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and put in a strong performance in the Ryder Cup for Team Europe less than a year removed from starring at Texas Tech.

Given his already impressive résumé and the fact that he legitimately looks like he was built to hit a golf ball, it should come as no surprise that LIV Golf has approached him. The Swede recently explained that the Saudi-backed circuit has formally reached out to him on two separate occasions, but has pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

LIV Golf reportedly made Aberg a $2.5 million offer while he was still an amateur competing for Texas Tech. The second offer came after he earned his first win on the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic in November, but has made it clear he has no interest in chasing money.

Ludvig Aberg has no interest in chasing the money with LIV Golf. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

“There were a number of red flags, which is not good,” Aberg told STV Sport, via translation. “We realized that I could potentially burn a lot of bridges, and I wasn’t interested in that. When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money, what I do is compete. I did the right thing.”

“I want to play against the best, because I am a competitive person and like to compete against the best players,” Aberg continued. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that at the moment, it’s a bit more fragmented.”

“When I look at the PGA Tour and the competitions there, there is so much history around all the competitions. And that’s what I like, that’s what I go for.”

Aberg later said that he respects everyone’s decision who has made the move to LIV Golf.

His opinion about the PGA Tour being fragmented at the moment is certainly factual and it’s similar to what Viktor Hovland recently admitted about the state of professional golf as well.

Professional golf has been a mess since LIV Golf held its first event in June 2022. That mess then turned into a dumpster fire when the Tour and Saudi PIF announced the framework agreement for a merger that has yet to come to fruition.

