Lucky Bettor Cashes On TNF’s Colts, Broncos Puke Fest

America’s nightmare Thursday was another guy’s nice payday. The Denver Broncos snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory by losing 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

But, one lucky SoB won 10 racks at DraftKings Sportsbook by cashing this bet below:

A bettor put $100 on no touchdown to be scored tonight (+10000)



A bettor put $100 on no touchdown to be scored tonight (+10000)

Potential Payout: $10,100

It was one of the worst football games in recent memory. Both quarterbacks sucked. Broncos QB Russell Wilson and Colts QB Matt Ryan owe the American public time and our Amazon Prime subscription fees.

Here are some fun lowlights:

Matt Ryan with good protection but he throws it directly to a Broncos defender.



Caden Sterns gets the interception.



Matt Ryan with good protection but he throws it directly to a Broncos defender.

Caden Sterns gets the interception.

Matt Ryan throws his SECOND interception of the game

Al Michaels’ commentary on the Russell Wilson end zone interception is just brilliant.



Al Michaels' commentary on the Russell Wilson end zone interception is just brilliant.

A line judge reacts to calling a timeout for the wrong team during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The outstanding performers were Colts PK Chase McLaughlin (four field goals), Broncos PK Brandon McManus (three field goals), Russell Wilson (two interceptions), Matt Ryan (two interceptions) and me (eating four slices of pizza and drinking seven IPAs).

Also, I don’t know if the NFL can flex these Thursday Night Football games or what but something has to be done about this horseshit. Richard Sherman’s postgame commentary (and PTSD) about Wilson’s shitter was far more entertaining than the game itself.

But, who stuck around watching Amazon Prime after this abomination of a football game?

