Lucas Glover Has Addressed The Brutal Swamp-Ass Situation We Saw Unfold During His Win In Memphis This Summer

If you were to ask any semi-serious golf fan what they remember from this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis the overwhelming majority would recall Lucas Glover winning the event while battling a horrifying case of swamp-ass.

Glover ended up beating Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole at TPC Southwind on that Sunday in mid-August and did so while wearing a pair of pants he looked like he dunked in a swimming pool before putting them on.

Lucas Glove overcame swamp-ass to earn a win in Memphis in August. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As someone who lives in Memphis, I can confirm that every year there is about a 10-day stretch in the month of August where the city turns into the surface of the sun, and that week fell on St. Jude Championship week this year. I went to the tournament on that Friday afternoon and walked away saying it was the hottest day I’d ever experienced.

Every single human on that property over the weekend was experiencing swamp-ass, but it just so happened that Glover’s pants showed his worse than anyone else’s.

That, however, won’t be the case moving forward.

The former U.S. Open champion recently spoke with Adam Schupak of Golfweek and made it clear that Linksoul, his clothing sponsor, came to him almost right away with a new, breathable pant.

“Yeah, look (points to his dry, breathable pants). I got a bunch of little holes in them. Yeah, that’s been fun. Had to embrace that otherwise it could go the other way quickly,” Glover said. “But I’ve had people sending me pants from all over, saying, here try these. Linksoul came to me the very next week and said here, these are for next year, but we’ll give them to you now.”

While Glover has likely heard the phrase ‘swamp-ass’ over the last few months more than any human in history, that’s a pretty fair payoff seeing as how he left Memphis on that Sunday with his second win in as many weeks and $3.6 million added to his bank account.