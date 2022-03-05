LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Gets Tech’d For On-Court Tirade

Videos by OutKick

The SEC women’s basketball tournament between No. 2 seed LSU Tigers and No. 7 seed Kentucky Wildcats in Nashville, Tennessee had some thrilling moments Friday.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, who has been known to bring energy to the sidelines with officials during her 21 years at Baylor, had her first postseason altercation in her inaugural season at LSU, ESPN reports.

During the Tigers’ 78-63 quarterfinal loss to Kentucky, Mulkey got heated by a no-call against Kentucky’s Jazmine Massengill in the fourth quarter when LSU guard Khayla Pointer fell to the floor after attempting a 3-point shot in front of the Tigers bench.

The first-year head coach yelled at official Billy Smith and then followed him out on the court. Watch the video below:

LSU’s Kim Mulkey just went full blown rage on that official.



I’d take the side exit if I was that referee pic.twitter.com/6BhURGOwb0 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 5, 2022

After Smith called Mulkey for a technical, she continued to follow him but was coaxed back to the bench by LSU assistant coach Sytia Messer and two of her players.

“I thought she got fouled after the shot,” Mulkey said after the game. “She did not get fouled when she went up. But it’s been a point of emphasis; we’ve had it called on us two or three times this year. I thought after the contest [of the shot], she just laid on top of Khayla. That’s what I saw. … It was right there in front of me.”

LSU entered Friday ranked No. 6 in the country and had a bye in the conference tournament until Friday’s quarterfinals. ESPN reports the Friday loss is not expected to cost them a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

“March 13, we’ll find out our seeding, and hopefully it will be a great atmosphere in Baton Rouge and Alexis Morris will be back,” Mulkey said. “And let’s move on.”

