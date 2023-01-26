LSU women’s basketball took some time on Wednesday for a trip to one of the more unlikely places. The undefeated, No. 4-ranked Tigers and head coach Kim Mulkey visited the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Angola, also called the ‘Alcatraz of the South,’ is the largest maximum-security prison in the United States and is located one hour north of Baton Rouge. It has more than 6,000 prisoners and employs more than 1,500 staff members.

Mulkey brought her team and staff, which is currently 20-0, to Angola as a learning experience. She wanted her team to step outside of its comfort zone.

While at the prison, the Tigers played against some of the inmates in basketball competitions like “knockout” as others watched from the sideline.

They also signed autographs for the inmates who were allowed to participate.

Although there was some fun and games, Mulkey wanted her team to hear from the inmates.

. @LSUwbkb hearing accounts from inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary of their life experiences and mistakes that put them here. #LSU pic.twitter.com/PPRQlo4cpq — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 25, 2023

She hoped that hearing some of their stories would present a powerful message about how one mistake can change the entire trajectory of life.

I think what’s hard for those of us who lost people to murder or to crime is— they don’t want to come in here and see you. You got a roof over your head, you get three meals a day, but sometimes it’s therapeutic. — Kim Mulkey, via WAFB 9

Some of the LSU athletes were hesitant and/or scared prior to the visit.

They left without that fear, and a better understanding of the prison and how it operates.

I honestly was kind of scared. I didn’t really know what to expect. The only thing I knew was what they show in movies. […] I loved hearing about all of the programs that they have. […] They’ve gotten over the fact that ‘oh, I’m going to be here forever,’ so what can (they) do for other people? — Senior guard Emily Ward, via WAFB 9

Sophomore forward Angel Reese also offered her perspective on the visit and how it left a lasting impact on her team.

"People here have made mistakes that have changed the rest of their lives. But they're still humans."



We were discussing how awesome @LSUwbkb @Reese10Angel is – as a player, leader, personality. The latest example being #LSU trip the the Louisiana State Penitentiary Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/hsWhlEx1Pp — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 26, 2023

As part of the visit, the LSU players were gifted teddy bears and other crafts that were made by the inmates.

. @LSUwbkb complete their tour and visit of Louisiana State Penitentiary. Inmates made teddy bears and other gifts for the Tigers. #LSU pic.twitter.com/idoeTnlvPD — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 25, 2023

As LSU continues to push for a national championship, Wednesday’s visit was unique, but profound. Mulkey brought her team to Angola with a purpose, and she hopes that the message and memories from the trip will be at the forefront of their minds.