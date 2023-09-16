LSU Will Trounce Mississippi State

Videos by OutKick

LSU vs. Mississippi State, 12:00 ET

College Football’s big day is here for the week. Now that we are in Week 3 we are going to start seeing more and more good matchups. The first couple of weeks are usually warmup games between the good teams and the bad ones. So, in those first few weeks, we don’t usually see too many good matchups. Now that we are in Week 3 that will change a bit. For me, the great matchups start with a fun matchup between LSU and Mississippi State.

LSU has now played two games this season. The first game, they were embarrassed by Florida State on the road. In that game, they allowed 342 yards and four touchdowns to the opposing quarterback. To be honest, LSU was in control of the game at halftime with a slight lead. Then things started to fall apart in the third before fully unraveling in the fourth quarter. FSU is a good squad, so losing to them wasn’t a complete shock. The way they lost was a bit embarrassing though as the game should’ve been more competitive. You could tell they took it out on their next opponent, Grambling, as they routed them on a 72-10 score (hat tip to the ’96 Chicago Bulls). Quarterback Jayden Daniels was able to toss five touchdown passes and 269 yards. The good news is that if LSU was able to get their offense together, they should be able to get just about whatever they want against a defense that allowed 431 yards to Arizona last week. LSU has a solid enough defense and should be locked in even on the road to stop the air attack of Mississippi State.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 04: Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers is tackled by defensive tackle Fabien Lovett #0 of the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Balance is going to be key for Mississippi State if they want to win. They are going to need to keep LSU guessing and not become one dimensional. However, if they fall behind, they will need to air it out and unfortunately, I think that LSU has a good enough secondary to stop them if the threat of a run is gone. In the first week, they had one of those warm up games that I talked about in the opening paragraph of this article. They won the game by 41 points. Last week was a much bigger challenge as they took on Arizona. They did come out victorious, but their defense looked pretty rough as they allowed 24 points and a ton of yards. It was a strange game that Mississippi State would’ve lost if they didn’t force five turnovers. I don’t expect the same results for the team against Daniels who can certainly take care of the ball. They allowed a lot of yards, but were able to get four interceptions. If you ask me which of those two things will happen against LSU, I think it is that they will give a lot of yards, not force the LSU into turnovers.

I really wouldn’t be surprised if this game goes over the total, but I am going to take LSU to win the game and cover the 9.5 spread. It is a little concerning seeing them on the road and having to take on a more evenly-matched opponent than they did against Grambling. However, I don’t think Mississippi State will be able to keep up with LSU’s offense and I think they will win by probably two touchdowns.

