LSU Will Cover Against Ole Miss

LSU vs. Ole Miss, 6:00 ET

The SEC is probably my favorite conference in college football. It isn’t that I went to school there or have some sort of affiliation for it, but it seems like we get better matchups from those schools. Saturday brings us another classic matchup between two top-25 teams, LSU and Ole Miss.

LSU currently sits at 3-1 on the season after dropping their opener to the ranked Florida State team. I suppose you can forgive them for losing that one, so not really a big deal. The next three they took care of business even if they were scared a bit last week against Arkansas. There is little doubt about what LSU does well – at least when it is working. If they can throw the ball and find their targets, they are one of the better teams in the country. Last week wasn’t exactly pretty for the Ole Miss defense as a team that hadn’t shown much success offensively in Alabama was able to complete 81% of passes. If you’re going to allow that type of productivity to be an option for Jayden Daniels, Ole Miss will be toast in this game. You have to wonder if LSU will be able to hold off the Rebels though as they haven’t exactly looked like world-beaters against opponents of similar caliber.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 24: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Last week I took Ole Miss and they let me down. The game was going fine until the second half started. I suppose I should’ve realized that if the game was close Nick Saban would be the one to make better adjustments. Either way, I took an L on that one and I own it. Now they need to get back on track against another tough opponent in LSU. I mentioned it briefly in the previous paragraph, but if the Rebels can’t stop the pass, this game will get out of control quickly. The rushing defense has been strong enough that I don’t think we need to be too concerned about LSU running them out of the game. On offense, they need to look a lot sharper than they did against Alabama. Ole Miss has the tools in place but needs to keep moving the chains. Sure, that sounds like simple logic, but the two games LSU has won, they allowed 25% or fewer third down conversions. In the loss and last week (a close contest) offenses were over 60%.

The truth of the matter is that LSU is the better team and has the better quarterback. Which team do you want on the field to convert a play when needed? The LSU defense, LSU offense, Ole Miss defense, or Ole Miss offense? For me, it is clear, the LSU offense. I’m taking them to cover the -2.5 spread even on the road here.

