LSU will Cover Against Arkansas

LSU vs. Arkansas, 12 ET

Sometimes I wonder what goes on in the head of the coaches and players at these colleges. Last week, LSU did the smart thing and went for the kill. What did they have to lose if they didn’t get the two-point conversion against Alabama? Not much, if they lost, they probably would drop a little bit, but it worked out and they are now in line to get into the college football playoff with a little bit of help.

LSU is riding high off of the aforementioned win. I mentioned I wonder what goes on in their heads. Are they focused on this game, or are they thinking they are world-beaters because they essentially ruined any chance Alabama had to win the National Championship? The line, to me, would indicate the books are expecting a bit of a letdown spot from LSU. So far, LSU has only lost two games on the year and they’ve won back-to-back weeks against ranked opponents. They’ve also won four of the past five games. Their only loss was to Tennessee, who was ranked #1 in the nation last week. If LSU is in check emotionally, they shouldn’t have much of an issue at all. Led by Jayden Daniels, I don’t expect this to be a let down from LSU.

In order for Arkansas to win this game, they need to hope that LSU isn’t paying close enough attention to them. Their passing game is solid and quarterback KJ Jefferson is throwing the ball well and protecting it. The reason they will lose, though, is because their defense allows way too much through the air. I expect Daniels to get just about whatever he wants in the passing game. Arkansas has struggled against ranked opponents this year. Their only win came against Cincinnati to start the season, and even that was just a one-score victory.

I think LSU is being undervalued here. Yes, it is on the road, and yes it is off of an emotional victory. However, they have enough good players and a good coach that will keep them focused on winning this game. I also think Arkansas doesn’t have the defense to stop Daniels. Lay the -3.5 with LSU.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024