It does not get much more Louisiana than the Ragin’ Cajuns. However, their crawfish boil practices have recently become the center of a much larger debate.

As the University of Louisiana at Lafayette wrapped up its spring semester, the athletic department celebrated with a boil. Athletes from all sports were invited.

Celebrating the end of the school year the best way we know how …



𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗪𝗙𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗕𝗢𝗜𝗟 🦞#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/crNY9ofaby — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) May 3, 2023

While such a simple event might not seem controversial, the way in which the crawfish were prepared reignited an age-old debate. Should you put seasoning on crawfish after boiling them?

The process, known as “dusting” can be seen in Lafayette’s video and it’s highly controversial.

Crawfish purists would say that if you properly season the water for the boil, then there is no need to dust the mud bugs with additional seasoning once they have already been cooked.

Dust is what it is, dust. It’s trash, you have to let them soak, get that good flavor and when you bust the tail open all that juice comes out the head. It’s so good, it’s magical. — boiler Kendell King, via WBRZ2

Others would say that more seasoning isn’t a bad thing.

Look if you ain’t dusting you ain’t doing it right. You got to take that dust and get a nice dusting. Close that lid it steams up and it all melts into that crawfish. You want flavor? You got to dust. — boiler Cole Brewton, via WBRZ2

Lousiana takes its crawfish seriously.

Legendary Louisiana chef Isaac Toups explained why some people add seasoning after the fact. It comes down to science.

Here is the science behind why you season the crawfish after taking them out of the seasoned water. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/tG8k7NbYDi — Chef G! (@bsygfood) May 4, 2023

Even still, as soon as Lafayette posted its video, the dissension began. It got heated — especially as the folks in Baton Rouge got involved.

Y’all are crazy. 1. Y’all ain’t from laffy. 2. We dust because we like to lick/suck the shells!!! Not because it changes the flavor inside 🤦🏽‍♂️. 3. This is why we put a long bridge between us. — Christian Aranza (@CM_Aranza) May 4, 2023

UPDATE: You do it too 😂 pic.twitter.com/SeYYw9HwqS — Ragin Review (@RaginReview) May 4, 2023

Imagine telling a city that has more crawfish boiling shacks and crawfish ponds than any other place on earth “that’s not how it’s done” — Brady Aymond (@therealaymond) May 4, 2023

The number of people in the world who either

1. Visit Baton Rouge for their food establishments or

2. Seek advice from anyone in Baton Rouge on how to prepare any Cajun meal: pic.twitter.com/njMlZS0hdn — Nick Domingue (@geauxnick) May 4, 2023

Don’t tell Lafayette how to eat crawfish respectfully — Matthew Hebert (@mhebert22_) May 5, 2023

true. dusted crawfish is like well done steak with ketchup. an abomination. — Brad Huber ⚜️👽🍻🕹 (@daybreaker) May 5, 2023

If you dust your crawfish, that tells me all I need to know about your boil. ✌🏻 — tony (@tonyfrombr) May 5, 2023

I need some real good reasons why not, because I can’t think of any. — Josh Wright ⚜️ (@_joshw) May 5, 2023

If your man’s crawfish gets sprinkled then he sits when he tinkles! — Drake Poiencot (@PoiencotDrake) May 5, 2023

New Rule: Prove to me that you can pronounce “Trahan” correctly, and then we can talk crawfish seasoning. — Joe Coussan (@JCouss) May 5, 2023

If you don’t know how to dust crawfish just say that. Y’all done ate before and loved it without knowing but y’all tried to do it yourself and yo shit came out gritty and salty. — Michael Thomas (@OGSupr3me) May 5, 2023

Nah that’s sickening dusting that food like that pic.twitter.com/xNrjAbR4Lq — Logan (@ljlovin24) May 4, 2023

Grew up in Lafayette live in BR now. This shit is embarrassing. Been boiling crawfish since I was 15 and never needed to dust. EVER! Just wasting money by putting seasoning on the outside of the crawfish. 🤦‍♂️ — 🟪🟨 Drew 🟨🟪 (@IteTigres) May 4, 2023

Some people pointed to the amount of time it would take to properly boil the amount of crawfish that was served over the weekend. Dusting could expedite the process.

‘BigB in Baton Rouge’ offered a counter argument after doing his research.

Ok I called the guy here locally that does them for our event. What I thought was his “big” trailer isn’t. His 16’ rig can boil 2500lbs per hour. That cuts your boiling time down to 4 hours. But… you start boiling before the event starts so the crawfish is ready at the start of the event. So 10,000 lbs of crawfish can successfully be prepared and served during a 3 hour event. So again…. Dusting is lazy. — BigBinBR, via Tiger Droppings

The extremely Louisiana debate will not be settled today. It will not be settled tomorrow. The question will remain forever.

Is it okay to “dust” your crawfish?!