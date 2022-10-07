‘History Is A Hell Of A Thing’: LSU Releases Fire Hype Video For The Tennessee Game

LSU dropped a nuke of a hype video for the Saturday matchup against Tennessee.

The 4-1 Tigers will welcome the #8 Volunteers to Baton Rouge at noon EST Saturday, and it’s one of the most important games of the weekend in college football.

LSU drops fire hype video for the Tennessee game. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

As we all know, you can’t have a major college football game without a great hype video, and this one from the Tigers is absolutely next level.

“History is a hell of a thing, but I ain’t here to learn from history. I’m here to make it,” narrator and former LSU player T-Bob Hebert said to juice up the fans.

History is a Hell of a Thing



Let's make more on Saturday in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/dHueKclzst — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 6, 2022

LSU vs. Tennessee might be the game of the weekend.

What do we all think about this hype video from the Tigers? I think that’s a damn good one, and I find it hard to believe many people will disagree.

The Tigers are playing a top-10 team in Death Valley, and a victory would easily be the biggest win of Brian Kelly’s young career at LSU.

LSU plays an undefeated Tennessee team Saturday. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

People are amped up and excited to see what the LSU Tigers are capable of doing against a resurgent Tennessee squad.

It’s also the first time the two teams have played since November 2017. It’s been a minute, and both programs are very much in a different place from where they were several years ago.

Plus, the hype video featured a TV getting smashed. If that doesn’t make you excited, nothing will.

Will LSU beat Tennessee? (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to LSU for giving fans a jolt of electricity to the soul with a great hype. We’ll find out whether or not the team can live up to expectations tomorrow afternoon. It should be a great one.