LSU Student Murdered Was The ‘Life Of The Party,’ Says Uncle At Allison Rice’s Funeral

BATON ROUGE – Allison “Allie” Rice, a 21-year-old LSU student set to graduate in May, “danced literally all the time,” her Uncle Mickey said inside a packed St. John Catholic Church in the Baton Rouge area on Wednesday afternoon.

“Those beautiful blue eyes from her mother Angela, her infectious smile,” he said at the funeral. “She could be goofy with family, but she was very, very smart. She just knew how to make people laugh and make fast friends.”

Rice was visiting a friend last Thursday, a night as popular to LSU students for socializing as weekend nights, at a bar in an area of Government Street with several bars and restaurants. On her way toward the Interstate 10 entrance on Government a few blocks from the bar after its 2 a.m. closing, she had stopped as a train crossed between 15th and 14th streets. She was shot multiple times just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and pronounced dead at the scene, Baton Rouge Police said.

Photo card of slain LSU student Allison Rice at her funeral in Baton Rouge area on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police had no suspects.

“It is an active investigation, and I cannot give much specific information,” Baton Rouge Police spokesman Don Coppola told OutKick.

Asked if a shooter or shooters were in another car or on foot, Coppola could not offer more information. The surrounding neighborhood of the crime scene is considered a rough one.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore was asked by WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge about a popular theory circulating – if the shooting was a form of gang initiation.

“It’s way too early to tell,” Moore said. “That’s not anything that’s jumping out to me as a person who has done this for years. This appears to be a totally isolated, random type act.”

A woman who knows the family of late LSU student Allison Rice drops off flowers by the site of her murder last Friday morning in Baton Rouge.

Nearly a week after the murder, an impromptu memorial of flowers and cards remains on Government Street near where Rice was killed. A woman who knows the Rice family dropped flowers off Wednesday, saying she was too upset to go to the funeral.

“Allie was everyone’s daughter, everyone’s sister, everyone’s friend,” her uncle Mike said at the funeral. “She loved to sing karaoke, especially, ‘Tiny Dancer.’ She was always happy.”

Rice was studying marketing at LSU.

A moment of silence was held for Rice before the LSU football team’s win over Mississippi State last Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

“The Shed” barbecue restaurant in Baton Rouge, where Rice was working, has offered a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to her killer’s conviction.

In recent months, two male students from nearby Southern University were shot to death. JoVonte Barber, 22, was killed near his vehicle in Baton Rouge in March, and Jyrion Dangerfield, 20, was found shot to death in July in his vehicle in Covington – 68 miles away.