LSU Players Refused To Meet First Lady Jill Biden Leading Up To National Championship

First Lady and best doctor ever Jill Biden got stiffed by the LSU Tigers before Sunday’s national championship game when the team declined to see her for a locker room visit.

Frankly, the move was far pettier than anything Angel Reese did on the court to Caitlin Clark that day.

Appearing on a new “Paper Route” podcast interview Wednesday, Reese — the LSU forward — spoke on a proposed visit from the First Lady before the game against Iowa began. Reese said in the interview that Kim Mulkey’s Tigers rejected the visit from Dr. Jill.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers speaks during a press conference after the LSU Lady Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

LSU, Angel Reese Aren’t Big Fans of the Bidens

“Apparently she was supposed to come to our locker room before the game, but we said ‘no.’” Reese shared.

She added, “[Jill Biden] was supposed to come to our locker room and go to Iowa’s locker room. I don’t know if she talked to them. I don’t know if she did. But we said we didn’t want to. We didn’t want her coming into the locker room.”

When asked about their motive, Reese stated that President Joe Biden’s March Madness prediction was disrespectful to the Tigers, who defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.

First Lady Jill Biden (green jacket) prior to the game between the LSU Lady Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The big fella in command had LSU reaching the Round of 32 and Villanova winning the women’s tournament.

“I think Joe Biden had put somebody else to win the national championship,” she added. “He didn’t even put us on his bucket to get out of Baton Rouge, so I was like, bet… I think that he said we were going to lose to Michigan or something.”

Reese, who faced a ton of backlash for taunting the hell out of Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, has been reticent on visiting the White House after LSU’s championship win, especially after Jill suggested also inviting the runner-up Hawkeyes.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” Jill Biden previously declared.

Caitlin Clark appeared on ESPN’s “Outside the Line” and rejected the idea — going against the “participation trophy” gesture. The White House put out a statement recanting the suggestion.

Reese sounds like she’s not a fan of Dr. Jill, and after previously mentioned that the school won’t be visiting the Oval Office, LSU’s attendance sounds like a true game-time decision.