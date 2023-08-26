LSU, One Of The Best Teams In America, Thinks Nobody Believes They Can Win

Videos by OutKick

LSU is already trying to play the “us against the world” card.

With the college football season thankfully upon us, preseason expectations across college football are being set. USC Trojans players clearly believe they’re set to compete for a National Title, even though many others disagree.

Few people would doubt that the LSU Tigers are in playoff contention…except LSU themselves, apparently.

Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels recently gave out Beats headphones to his teammates, with what’s supposed to be an inspirational message.

“They all doubt us,” the note reads. “It’s us against the world. Let’s lock in and finish what we started. 1-0 mentality.”

For the record, LSU is currently ranked #5 in the Associated Press poll to start the season. Who exactly is doubting them?

LSU Has A Tough Schedule, But Justifiably High Expectations

The Tigers have a typically difficult schedule in 2023, starting with an Week 1 matchup against the 8th ranked Florida State Seminoles.

Road trips to Alabama and Ole Miss won’t be fun, and LSU hosts Texas A&M to finish the season.

There’s a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball, and the Tigers handed the Crimson Tide one of their two losses last season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning, a top 5 ranking is more than justified.

Despite the tough schedule, the ranking implies that sportswriters and voters believe that LSU is in prime position to challenge for a College Football Playoff appearance. So, uh, who do they think doesn’t believe they can compete?

There’s value in creating an “us vs. them” mentality, but for LSU, it’s just not actually accurate. But who knows, maybe it’ll help.