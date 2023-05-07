Videos by OutKick

The rich got richer on Friday afternoon as LSU women’s basketball landed a commitment from yet another top transfer. Aneesah Morrow announced her decision to play for the reigning national champions and did so in unprecedented fashion.

Morrow, a rising junior, is one of the top scorers and rebounders in the country. She was just a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, but immediately burst onto the scene as a freshman at DePaul.

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 21.9 points and 13.8 rebounds with 1.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in 2021/22, which led her to be named the national freshman of the year. Last season, as a sophomore, Morrow dropped 25.7 points per game while pulling down 12.2 boards with 2.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Needless to say, she’s like that.

Despite Morrow’s impressive play, the Blue demons finished one game under .500 in 2022/23. Not long after their season came to a close, their leading scorer and rebounder hit the transfer portal.

Her decision came down to Southern California, South Carolina and LSU. It was the Tigers that received her commitment in the end.

Morrow’s announcement comes less than a week after head coach Kim Mulkey added Hailey Van Lith, which means that LSU landed the two best transfers in the country after winning a national title. The Tigers will also usher-in the nation’s best recruiting class, which will cement their status as preseason No. 1 and favorites to repeat.

Mulkey rebuilt and reloaded after losing three starters from last year’s team.

I’m never intimidated by playing against or playing on a team with amazing, talented players. That’s what I want to be surrounded around. I want to be around players who are going to make me better. I feel like we’re going to challenge each other on a day-to-day basis. We all have the same end goal, and that’s to win the national championship, to win the conference. — Aneesah Morrow, via ESPN

Aneesah Morrow’s commitment was unlike any other.

Morrow committed to LSU with a one minute and 34 second-long video. It also served as a paid promotion, through NIL, for Caktus.ai.

In the video, Morrow gets help from artificial intelligence while trying to make her decision. She asks Caktus.ai multiple questions throughout the process, which ultimately leads her to the Tigers.

Caktus.ai touts its product as “the first-ever educational artificial intelligence tool.” It can help write essays and paragraphs, summarize text, and write cover letters, among other things.

Basically, the computer will help carry most of the load for your school work and early-career work. In Morrow’s case, as part of her NIL deal with the A.I. company, it helped her to decide where to transfer.

It is particularly interesting that Morrow promoted Caktus.ai and landed in Baton Rouge. LSU has been very vocal about the use of A.I.

Olivia Dunne has an NIL deal with Caktus.ai and promoted the product at the beginning of March. Not long thereafter, the school issued a warning statement that didn’t mention its star gymnast by name, but was obviously in response to her post.

Now, two months later, Morrow promoted the same company that warranted a statement from LSU’s administration to announce that she will play for the school that issued the statement. The NIL era only continues to get crazier and crazier by the day!