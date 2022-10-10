LSU Offensive Tackle Will Campbell Hospitalized After Mysterious ‘Episode’

BATON ROUGE – An ambulance was on the LSU football practice field last Friday.

That does not happen often, and it shook the team as true freshman starting left tackle Will Campbell of Monroe, La., was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital after collapsing. He was expected to be released on Monday and appears to be getting better.

Will Campbell was treated for dehydration last night and is expected to be released from the hospital this afternoon, per #LSU spokeperson. https://t.co/PhCXx8xXdX — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) October 8, 2022

“Will Campbell had a major test this morning that he passed,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said at his weekly press conference Monday. “I think he’s going to be released (today). We’ve got one more hurdle to pass, which we’re confident. We’ll see what happens. Things are trending in a real positive way.”

Kelly was visibly more shaken Saturday afternoon about Campbell when he discussed his absence from the Tennessee game, which the Tigers lost, 40-13, at Tiger Stadium.

Brian Kelly Is In His First Season As Tigers Coach

“Will in our walk-through had an episode,” Kelly said Saturday. “And we really didn’t know what it was. He’s had a battery of tests. They’ve ruled out virtually any life threatening, serious medical situations. He’s still going to have a couple more tests done before he’s released.”

There were reports that he was dehydrated, but Kelly was not sure if it was that simple.

“I was told that some of it may be to do with some dehydration,” he said. “I don’t know that’s the only thing. But certainly that affected our team (at the time), you know. The young man went down during a walk through, and EMS (Emergency Medical Service) is called. The ambulance is on your field.”

Walk-through practices involve just that – players walking through assignments in light gear in preparation for a game the day before a game.

“Our thoughts are with him,” Kelly said. “He posted on Instagram. He seemed to be doing pretty good there.”

Will Campbell Was A Top Signee In 2022 Class

Campbell, who is 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, was one of the jewels of LSU’s 2022 signing class. He was the No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 54 prospect overall. He enrolled at LSU early in January and quickly won the starting job during spring drills. He started the Tigers’ first five games this season.

His status for Saturday was obviously questionable as of Monday. LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) plays at Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.